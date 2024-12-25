Gulf-Intouch restructuring to finish in 2025

The Gulf PD power plant in Rayong.

In July 2024, Gulf Energy Development Plc (GULF) and Intouch Holdings Plc (INTUCH) announced a strategic amalgamation to restructure related companies within the group.

The amalgamation brings together Gulf's established leadership in the energy sector with Intouch, the parent of major telecom operator Advanced Info Service (AIS).

According to Gulf's filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand for its third-quarter financial performance, the entire amalgamation process is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

Their combination aims at simplifying the shareholding structure, strengthening the group's financial status, and balancing the investment portfolio.

It also aims to cultivate new growth opportunities in the energy and infrastructure and digital landscape.

As of August 2024, Gulf held 41.73% of the shares in InTouch, which in turn owned 40.44% of AIS.

Gulf and InTouch have agreed to enter into the amalgamation and the formation of a newly listed public limited company. They also agreed on the conditional voluntary tender offer of AIS and Thaicom.

Shareholders of Gulf approved the planned merger in October, allowing the transaction to be completed.

A combination of the companies will accelerate business and earnings growth at the newly created entity, Gulf founder and chief executive Sarath Ratanavadi said at a shareholders' meeting in Bangkok, according to Bloomberg.

Yupapin Wangviwat, chief financial officer at Gulf, said earlier that the new company to be formed under the amalgamation will balance the investment and revenue structure portfolio in terms of income stream and net profit.

Before the amalgamation, 70% of Gulf's net profit was from energy and infrastructure sectors, while the rest was from InTouch. Once the merger is completed, the structure will be 60% and 40%, respectively.