Robinhood app still a key player

Listen to this article

A Robinhood delivery driver in Bangkok.

The on-demand food delivery sector should see healthy competition as the Robinhood app remains in the market, according to industry observers.

In October 2024, Thai financial tech group SCB X Plc signed a deal to sell all shares of Purple Ventures Co Ltd, the provider of the Robinhood app, to a group of investors led by the Yip In Tsoi Group.

The total value of the transaction was up to 2 billion baht, consisting of an initial payment of 400 million baht and an additional performance-based payment of up to 1.6 billion baht.

The investor group in the deal comprises Yip In Tsoi Group, the Brooker Group Plc, SCT Rental Car Co Ltd and Loxbit Plc.

The Yip In Tsoi Group has nine subsidiaries with businesses ranging from digital solutions, engineering and trading to manufacturing and insurance.

Morakot Yip In Tsoi, chief executive of Yip In Tsoi Co Ltd, said the investor group sees the potential in Robinhood's food delivery service.

E-commerce guru Pawoot Pongvitayapanu said earlier the new investors are unlikely to make Robinhood a game changer in the market, with the focus expected to be on small merchants.

Thanawat Malabuppha, honorary chairman of the Thai E-commerce Association, said he does not anticipate a more intense price war in the online food delivery business following the acquisition of the Robinhood app.

The new investors will benefit from access to the seller database and millions of users, said Mr Thanawat.

SCB X previously planned to cease operations of the Robinhood app in July, but later postponed the plan based on its ongoing consideration of acquisition proposals for the entire business from interested parties.

The firm already closed other services on the app in July as originally planned.

Recently Robinhood partnered with PayPoint to allow PayPoint partners to redeem points for discounts on food ordering services with Robinhood, expected to start in 2025.

PayPoint is a platform for collecting and exchanging points for paying for products and services of partner agent stores both domestically and internationally.