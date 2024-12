Thai central bank announces bonds programme for 2025

The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday announced a bond issuance programme for 2025, reducing the maximum auction size for three-month bills to 70 billion baht (US$2 billion) per auction.

However, the maximum auction size for one-year THOR-linked floating-rate bonds is raised to 50 billion baht per auction, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

These adjustments aim to align with market conditions and the upcoming government funding plan, it said.