Chinese-made jet to make first flights outside mainland

A Comac C919 passenger jet flies over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong during its first demonstration flight outside mainland China, on Dec 16, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

BEIJING - China Eastern Airlines will launch the first commercial cross-border service using the Chinese-made C919 passenger jet between Shanghai and Hong Kong on Jan 1, state media reported on Thursday.

Currently, the three big state-owned airlines all operate the C919, the narrow-body jet domestically developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), but they only fly within mainland China.

The new daily return flights come as China seeks to secure the first international customer for the C919, a jet with the potential to rival the Boeing 737 Max and Airbus A320neo.

China Eastern, the first to launch the C919, has a fleet of nine C919s that service various domestic routes.

The addition of Hong Kong — a special administrative region of China with its own aviation regulatory system — as a destination will expand China Eastern’s network to nine cities.

Comac has been focusing on its international expansion, opening an office in Hong Kong in October, following the establishment of its Asia-Pacific office in Singapore. The company has said that the Hong Kong office is a crucial component of its global strategy.

The aircraft manufacturer is seeking to obtain certification for the C919 from the European Union and has expressed hopes to achieve it by 2025.