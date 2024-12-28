AI tech gains traction at hospitals

Becoming key to driving efficiency, accuracy and accessibility in healthcare services globally

Privately-run Vimut Hospital benefits from AI-driven tech to offer more precise healthcare solutions.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is becoming a more important part of treating patients as many hospitals have adopted medical AI in addition to the wider use of online healthcare services.

AI technology is now central to driving efficiency, accuracy and accessibility in healthcare services worldwide, with applications ranging from predictive analytics and personalised medicine to advanced telemedicine platforms, said Suvanich Triamchanchoochai, deputy chief executive of privately-run Vimut Hospital.

This transformative technology is enabling more patient-centric care models.

"Thailand is making notable progress in this field," said Dr Suvanich, adding his hospital also jumped on the bandwagon by introducing "Inspectra" to patients.

Inspectra allows the hospital to assist physicians in analysing chest X-ray images. Utilising deep learning algorithms trained on over 1.5 million high-quality chest X-rays, it can detect common pulmonary abnormalities with an accuracy exceeding 94% including more than 100,000 chest X-ray results from Thai patients, he said.

Dr Suvanich believes Thailand has the potential to offer more technology-driven healthcare services to Thai and foreign patients.

The country is leveraging its strong medical tourism reputation and robust healthcare infrastructure to position itself as a regional leader in integrating AI into healthcare services.

The hospital will help the government strengthen healthcare services by further investing in new technologies and collaborating with industry leaders to embed AI into its operations to ensure round-the-clock patient care, said Dr Suvanich.

Other hospitals are also focusing more on digital technologies to enhance diagnosis and treatments.

Samitivej Hospital has joined hands with WHA Group, an industrial estate, logistics, utilities and power developer and operator, to offer healthcare services through the "WHAbit" digital application.

The app provides market information, pain points and other necessary data that can be used to design and enhance healthcare solutions and services that connect with the offline channel.

This includes telemedicine, health checkups, non-communicable disease clinics, pharmacies and data analytics.

WHAbit can facilitate virtual consultations with qualified doctors for prompt diagnoses, treatment and medication, according to Samitivej Hospital.

Fort Wachirawut Hospital, an army-run hospital based in Nakhon Si Thammarat, also developed the "FWH" application to serve as a connection between medical staff and patients.

This software provides users, including foreign soldiers joining joint military exercises with the army, with updates on hospital and healthcare information, which is crucial for facilitating medical services.

Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital, which operates under the Faculty of Medicine at Chiang Mai University, is the first hospital in Southeast Asia to use agentic AI to automate laboratory orders and patient appointment.

The agentic AI combines generative AI and automation capabilities.

The hospital and IBM have successfully completed this pilot project which elevates patient services by offloading the burden of high-volume workload and shortening lab order process time by at least 30-40 minutes from the current 150 minutes.

"After piloting the use of IBM agentic AI for eight months, it helps foster the hospital's existing lab automation system and speeds up the lab service and reduces repetitive tasks and the workload of doctors and nurses," said Dr Bannakij Lojanapiwat, dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University.

The hospital has 1.6 million outpatients per year.