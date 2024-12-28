Tech transformation in manufacturing likely to occur before AI adoption

Workers on a production line process crab meat for export and domestic consumption. Food factories rely heavily on intensive labour.

Manufacturers who depend on a large number of workers are likely to change their production technology even before artificial intelligence (AI) disrupts their businesses, says the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI, said he did not expect AI to cause significant changes to the manufacturing sector as is happening to companies in the internal combustion engine supply chain, which has been affected by the expansion of electric mobility technology.

But he expects factory operators to adopt more robotic and automation systems to replace labourers in order to deal with an increase in operating costs and better compete with their rivals, especially Chinese manufacturers who export low-cost products into the Thai market.

The influx of inexpensive products from China is affecting 30 industries, including steel and iron, car and auto parts, shoes, garments, and petrochemicals.

Many factories have shut down as they could not survive the competition, according to the FTI.

Local entrepreneurs utilising labour-intensive manufacturing in the food, shoe, steel and iron, and agricultural segments, are also worried about labour shortages and the government's policy to increase the daily minimum wage to 400 baht, Mr Kriengkrai said.

These issues are causing manufacturers to adapt their businesses to best fit the current situation.

"They are expected to make changes and we should see more smart factories in the future," said Mr Kriengkrai.

"This trend is in line with the government, which wants manufacturers to adopt more advanced technologies at work."

Authorities have been promoting the Industry 4.0 (the fourth industrial revolution) scheme, which encourages factory operators to blend digital technology with data analysis.

In 2021, only 2% of Thai industries were considered to be at the Industry 4.0 level by using advanced technology in their operations, according to the Industry Ministry.

Some 28% were in the Industry 3.0 phase, with less high technology, while 61% were in the Industry 2.0 phase, which focuses on productivity and considerable production capacity.

Only 9% were at the stage of Industry 1.0, the lowest level of technological development.

Somchai Sittichaisrichart, managing director of the SET-listed SiS Distribution, said certain businesses could be impacted by AI, such as professional translators, English teachers and call centres, as these roles could be replaced by natural voice AI assistants and AI instructors.