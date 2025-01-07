Thai exports seen up 1% to 3%: shippers

Thailand's exports are expected to rise 1% to 3% in 2025, unchanged from a previous forecast, the Thai National Shippers' Council said on Tuesday.

For 2024, the group expects export growth of 4.5% to 5%, up from a 4% rise projected earlier.

Exports, a key driver of the economy, rose 8.2% in November from a year earlier and increased an annual 5.1% in the first 11 months of 2024.

On Monday, Chookiat Ophaswongse of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, said Thailand's rice exports will likely drop by 25% in 2025 from last year.

The kingdom is expected to export about 7.5 million tonnes of rice in 2025, down from 10 million tonnes in 2024, he said.

More competition from India and less demand from Indonesia attributed to the forecast drop, he added.