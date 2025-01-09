Central bank seen cutting key rate by 50 basis points - bond market

Tourists visit Sampeng market on Ratchawong road, Bangkok, on Monday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is expected to cut rates twice, totalling 50 basis points this year starting in the second quarter this year, the Bond Market Association said on Thursday.

Thai corporate bond issuance this year was seen at 850 billion baht to 900 billion baht (US$24.55 billion to $25.99 billion), the group said, and that corporate bond issuance was down 10% in 2024.

Last month, the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 2.25%, after a surprise cut in the previous review in October. The next rate review is on Feb 26.

KGI Securities Co Ltd reported on Monday that it expected the BoT to cut the policy rate by 0.75 percentage points in 2025 due to challenging economic conditions and the government's limited funds to lift domestic consumption.