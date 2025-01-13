South Korea plans to overhaul airport 'localisers' after fatal Jeju Air crash

The wreckage of the Jeju Air aircraft that went off the runway and crashed lies at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea, on Dec 30, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

SEOUL - South Korea plans to improve the structures housing the antenna that guide landings at its airports this year following December's fatal crash of a Jeju Air plane, which skidded off the runway and burst into flames after hitting such a structure.

The Transport Ministry, which has been inspecting safety conditions at airlines and airports since the Boeing 737-800 jet crashed at the southwestern Muan airport, announced the move to change the so-called "localiser" structures on Monday.

Seven domestic airports, including Muan, were found to have embankments or foundations made of concrete or steel that needed to be changed, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that it would prepare measures to improve the structures by this month and aim to complete the improvements by the end of 2025.

The government has also finished its inspection of six domestic airlines flying Boeing 737-800s, and found violations at some operators including exceeding the period of inspection pre- and post-flight, and non-compliance with procedures to resolve plane defects or passenger boarding.

The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Jeju Air was among the airlines where violations were found. A Jeju Air spokesperson could not be immediately reached.

A special safety inspection of the country's major airport facilities will also take place between Jan 13-21, the ministry statement said.