Trilingual school opens first campus

Mr Siripong (third from left) congratulated Mr Lee (second from left) at the launch of Zhi-Ler Pattana Trilingual School's first campus in Thailand. Mr Lee said the school aims to expand to 5–7 campuses within the next 10 years.

Zhi-Ler Pattana Trilingual School has officially launched its first campus in Thailand, offering high-quality and affordable education to Thai students.

The Siripen campus on Ramkhamhaeng Road will offer an Intensive Chinese-English Program (ICEP) for children aged 2–11, integrating Thai, English and Chinese in its curriculum.

With tuition fees starting at roughly 100,000 baht per year (or 50,000 baht per semester), the school does not charge admission and registration fees, setting a new benchmark in accessibility and affordability in Thai education.

The school's curriculum is structured around five core pillars: holistic development, critical thinking, arts and creativity, science and technology, and a global perspective.

Its inaugural academic year commences in 2025 with enrollment scheduled to get underway on Feb 12.

By 2027, the curriculum's allocation will evolve to ensure equal focus on Thai (40%), English (30%) and Chinese (30%), reflecting the school's commitment to balanced multilingual learning.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, vice-minister for education, emphasised the importance of multilingual learning in preparing students for global opportunities.

He noted that early exposure to multiple languages enhances cognitive abilities, creativity and problem-solving skills, equipping students for future challenges.

"The ministry's vision is to ensure universal access to quality education and develop human resources to drive national competitiveness. The launch of Zhi-Ler Pattana Trilingual School aligns seamlessly with these goals," he said.

Walter Lee, co-founder of Zhi-Ler Pattana Trilingual School and chairman of the Zhi-Ler group of companies, said by offering an affordable trilingual curriculum, the school aims to bridge gaps in Thailand's education system and prepare students for a brighter future.

He added that the school plans to expand to 5-7 campuses within the next 10 years.