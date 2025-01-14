Japan bankruptcies top 10,000 in 2024 on labour shortage, weak yen

Listen to this article

Pedestrians cross an intersection in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan, on May 2, 2024. (File photo: Bloomberg)

TOKYO — The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan exceeded 10,000 for the first time in 11 years in 2024 as businesses faced a worsening labour shortage and higher prices of imported supplies due to the yen's depreciation, a survey by a credit research company showed Tuesday.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were hit hard, with the end of special tax deferral measures introduced during the coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic causing an additional financial burden, according to Tokyo Shoko Research.

Bankruptcies rose 15.1% from the previous year to 10,006, marking the third consecutive year of increases. Of these, 10,004 were SMEs. Total liabilities were 2.34 trillion yen (US$14.9 billion), down 2.4% from 2023.

The yen plunged to its weakest level in 37 years against the United States dollar in the summer of 2024, driving up import costs for businesses. A worsening labour shortage, fuelled by Japan's aging population and the introduction of stricter overtime regulations, further strained industries such as construction and services.

By industry, the services sector, including restaurants, saw the highest number of bankruptcies at 3,329 cases, a 13.2% increase, surpassing 3,000 for the first time since 1990. A research firm recently reported that a record number of ramen noodle eatery operators in Japan went out of business last year.

The construction sector, one of the industries hit hardest by the work hour reform, followed with 1,924 cases, up 13.6%.

File photo taken in Osaka in November 2023 shows a construction site on Yumeshima, a man-made island in Osaka Bay. (Photo: Kyodo)

Bankruptcies attributable to labour shortages sharply rose to a record 289 cases from 159, while those resulting from the inability to find someone to take over a business totalled 462 cases, also a record.

The number of bankruptcies due to financial burden caused by social security costs and taxes nearly doubled to 176 cases from 92.

Although some businesses avoided bankruptcy by loan refinancing, they may continue to struggle if they cannot turn their businesses around, Tokyo Shoko Research said.