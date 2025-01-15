Tougher checks on Thai durians for export

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives will tighten contamination screening measures for durian prior to export to China following the country's temporary ban on the fruit.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat on Tuesday said that every cargo containing durian must be tested for "Basic Yellow 2", a carcinogenic colouring substance, as well as cadmium and durian borers before being allowed to be shipped.

Ms Narumon was speaking after an urgent meeting the minister called to address the export ban.

The new pre-export screening measure is due to come into force in 10 days, she said.

According to the Department of Agriculture, business operators failing to comply with this new requirement may end up losing their export licences.

The minister also said she plans to travel to China on Feb 5-7 on an official visit along with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Discussions about Thailand's heightened pre-export product screening measures will be held with China's customs authorities during the visit, she said. It aims to boost China's confidence in the safety standards and quality of products from Thailand, she added.

She noted that the volume of Thai fruits exported to China continues to rise yearly, with 1.817 million tonnes of fruits worth 177.13 billion baht exported to the country from January to November last year.

Earlier on Sept 18, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives found the illegal use of Basic Yellow 2, which was brought into Thailand from China and wasn't registered with Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The substance was used by durian packing plants for export, which were financed by a Chinese investment group in Chumphon province. They were ordered to cease using the unregistered substance.

However, during a revisit a month later these packing houses were found continuing to use the same substance and were issued warning letters.

On Saturday, the ministry was informed about durian exports being rejected at China's Nanning airport due to a lack of documents to certify that the products were free of Basic Yellow 2.