Agency preps 700 projects in bid to boost exports

Listen to this article

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) plans to organise more than 700 projects this year with a goal of increasing export growth by 2-3%.

These efforts include enhancing the Thai Select programme to elevate Thai cuisine on the global stage, and inviting Princess Ubolratana to be the global ambassador for this initiative.

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of the DITP, said the budget for the projects exceeds 1 billion baht, with the aim being to increase the value of exports by 92.4 billion baht, targeting 2-3% growth year-on-year.

From January to November 2024, Thailand's exports tallied 9.70 trillion baht, benefiting 261,804 businesses, according to the department.

Projects this year include courses to enhance entrepreneurs' capacity and product and service development.

The DITP is also organising a variety of market development initiatives such as hosting business matching for fresh and processed fruit products, hosting 10 international trade fairs in Thailand and conducting trade missions to bolster international trade and investment.

The agency is assisting businesses in participating in international trade fairs and organising sales promotion activities through modern retail distribution channels and online platforms.

Ms Sunanta said while challenges persist, especially from the potential implications of Trump 2.0's policies, Thai businesses and government agencies are taking proactive steps to tackle these difficulties.

"Numerous Thai exporters have informed me that importers from various countries are increasing their purchases from Thailand. I have instructed the DITP offices in 58 countries to actively seek out new trading partners and closely monitor global trade policies to swiftly address any emerging issues," she said.

When it comes to soft power export promotion, the department is responsible for four key sectors: food; content and digital content including series, films, books, games and Thai boxing; fashion and Otop products; and Thailand's brand creation.

The DITP will rebrand the Thai Select certification programme to mirror the Michelin star system, with the aim of increasing global recognition of Thai cuisine.

This initiative is expected to boost exports of related products, including ingredients, seasonings, tableware, and Thai-style décor.

It plans to introduce the rebranded Thai Select programme at Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2025 in Bangkok in May.

The department anticipates that its initiatives will benefit 5,684 entrepreneurs in the soft power sector and create over 7.02 billion baht in trade value this year.