Pact with Efta to be sealed at World Economic Forum

Listen to this article

TPSO says the Thailand-Efta free trade agreement (FTA) aims to provide Thai entrepreneurs with a competitive edge, paving the way for future FTAs with key trading partners, such as the European Union.

The Thailand-Efta free trade agreement (FTA) is scheduled to be signed by representatives of both sides on Jan 23 during this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said the Department of Trade Negotiations successfully finalised the FTA.

Once endorsed, the pact will mean Thailand has 16 FTAs covering 23 countries or economic groups, said the ministry.

The European Free Trade Association (Efta) comprises four member states: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

The agreement goes beyond trade and investment, as it is a high-standard agreement aligned with sustainable development, according to the TPSO.

The FTA aims to provide Thai entrepreneurs with a competitive edge, paving the way for future FTAs with key trading partners, such as the European Union.

From January to November 2024, trade between Thailand and Efta tallied US$11.5 billion, a 24.9% increase year-on-year, accounting for 2.05% of Thailand's international trade.

The value of Thai exports to Efta stood at $4.12 billion to Efta, while Thai imports from Efta were worth $7.35 billion.

Major exports included jewellery, watches, steel products, canned seafood, and travel goods, while key imports were gemstones, watches, meat products, pharmaceuticals, and fertilisers.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has prioritised FTA negotiations this year.

He called for accelerated negotiations for FTAs, including efforts to forge pacts with the EU, South Korea, Bhutan, the UAE and Asean-Canada.

Moreover, Mr Pichai wants to foster collaborations that lead to future agreements with potential trading partners, including the UK and the Eurasian Economic Union, which consists of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

Thailand also plans to upgrade existing FTAs, such as the Thailand-Peru FTA and Asean trade agreements with China, India and South Korea that meet modern trade facilitation requirements.

In the first 10 months of 2024, Thailand's global trade was valued at $508 billion, with FTA partner countries accounting for $299 billion or 59% of total trade.

Exports under FTA privileges amounted to $70 billion, a 1.11% increase year-on-year, accounting for 84.6% of total FTA-eligible exports.