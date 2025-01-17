Haier mulling B10bn factory expansion

Haier Electrical Appliances (Thailand) set a sales target of 14 billion baht this year, a 28% increase year-on-year, driven by growth from all product segments.

Haier, a Chinese consumer electronics and home appliance company, is considering expanding its factory operations in Thailand with an investment of more than 10 billion baht this year.

The company has held talks with the Thai government concerning its plan, said Dong Jianping, president of Haier Electrical Appliances (Thailand) Co Ltd.

Although he did not reveal the location, he said the new facility would produce washing machines, large refrigerators and commercial air conditioners. The plant would also feature advanced automation systems, reducing reliance on human labour.

Further details regarding the project are expected to be announced in May, said Mr Dong.

Amid rising global trade tension, he emphasised this investment does not signal a production shift away from China.

"This new factory is simply one of our production bases worldwide," said Mr Dong.

He said consumer preferences for electrical appliances vary by region, meaning buyers seek products tailored to their specific needs.

Products manufactured in each region are designed to meet the different requirements of local consumers, said Mr Dong.

"If products from China are imported into Thailand, they may not address the needs of Thai consumers," he added.

Mr Dong said the global trade tensions have minimal impact on the company, as it operates manufacturing plants worldwide, allowing them to supply regional demands without the necessity to import from China.

Haier operates a factory in Prachin Buri province that produces air conditioners and refrigerators.

Another air conditioner factory is under construction in Chon Buri and is expected to commence operations in October this year.

The company announced in 2024 that it made an investment of 10 billion baht in this facility.

It set the full production capacity at 3 million units per year by the end of 2026 and plans to double that capacity to 6 million units per year by the end of 2027.

About 30% of production from this facility would be supplied to the local market, while 70% would be exported.

In 2024, the company's sales reached 11 billion baht.

It has set a sales target of 14 billion baht this year, a 28% increase year-on-year, driven by growth of all product segments.

Sales are projected to reach 6 billion baht from the air conditioner segment and 2 billion baht from the refrigerator segment.