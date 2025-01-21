Over 3m elderly to get latest handout

Eligible cash recipients under the state-sponsored cash handout scheme flock to withdraw their money from the Government Savings Bank in October last year. (File photo)

Around 3 million elderly people will be eligible to receive 10,000 baht from the second phase of the government's 10,000-baht cash handout scheme, according to Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul.

Mr Paopoom said the latest review revealed 3.04 million elderly people aged 60 and above qualified for the programme. However, of this number, it is estimated that around 20,000 individuals have since passed away.

Eligible individuals must verify their eligibility via the government's Tang Rat app, which will be available for checks commencing Wednesday. Those eligible for the scheme will receive the cash transfer starting from Jan 27.

The government's Digital Wallet project aims to stimulate the economy by distributing funds to all Thai citizens aged 16 and above, with conditions such as an annual income not exceeding 840,000 baht and combined bank deposit balances not exceeding 500,000 baht.

However, following objections from academics and the Bank of Thailand, the government decided to distribute the funds in phases.

The first phase targeted 14.5 million people holding state welfare and disability cards. The current phase, targeting the elderly, is the second phase.

The government hopes this distribution will inject money into the economy and improve the well-being of elderly people.

Meanwhile, deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan said eligible receipients should verify their eligibility within the next two days.

Additionally, she emphasised that for individuals aged 60 and above who may face difficulties or lack expertise during the registration process, the government requests the assistance of family members to expedite the verification process and ensure the PromptPay account is linked to the eligible person's ID number by Jan 22.

This would enable the disbursement of funds on Jan 27.

"This project expands the target group from the 2024 stimulus initiative, which supported state welfare cardholders and people with a disability. The goal is to stimulate spending while alleviating the financial burden and creating more opportunities for vulnerable groups," said Ms Sasikarn.

"Senior citizens will be able to use the funds to purchase essential goods and services, thereby injecting money into the economy and stimulating it effectively and swiftly. Moreover, this project will enhance the overall well-being of senior citizens, improving their quality of life in multiple aspects," she added.