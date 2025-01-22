Tourism Authority of Thailand targets B3tn amid shift to rising markets

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is targeting 3 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year, while diversifying to address risk, shifting focus to rising markets such as Southeast Asia, India and Russia.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said for the overall target, 2 trillion baht is expected to be generated from 39-40 million foreign arrivals, with 1 trillion derived from 200-220 million domestic trips.

She said the agency plans to maintain the growth of major markets at 10% as they can help offset the unpredictable Chinese market, which needs a confidence boost following stories of human trafficking, with Thailand as the transit hub.

These potential markets include Southeast Asia, which typically accounts for 30% of total arrivals, particularly Malaysia and Indonesia.

Last year Thailand set a record for Malaysian visitors at 4.9 million. This year the TAT plans to promote rail and cruise travel, connecting Malaysia and Thailand via methods other than jets and land entry.

New direct airline routes, such as Bangkok-Johor Bahru, should strengthen the Malaysian market, said Ms Thapanee.

Indonesia is another potential market given its massive population of 270 million, she said.

Other significant markets include Taiwan, which surpassed 1 million arrivals for the first time last year, and South Korea, which should reach 2 million in 2025, up from 1.8 million last year.

The agency also targets 2.3-2.5 million Indian tourists, banking on growing air fleets and routes between the two countries.

For the long-haul market, Russia remains the top source market from Europe, with a projected increase of 10% from 1.7 million arrivals last year.

Other markets with the potential to grow more than 20% are the Middle East and Kazakhstan, as they have low bases, said Ms Thapanee.

"Despite intense competition from other countries, China will still be our largest source market and the most important target this year," she said.

She said challenges and uncontrollable factors in 2025 include natural disasters, geopolitical issues, US president Donald Trump's policies and possible emerging diseases.

In March, the TAT plans to join ITB Berlin 2025, one of the largest travel trade fairs in Europe.

The agency is expanding the Thai pavilion space to 1,820 square metres to accommodate 160 tourism operators, and expects to generate 5-6 billion baht from business deals, double the 3 billion recorded last year.

This year the TAT wants to invite 20 operators from new provinces that never penetrated the European market, training them on marketing strategies and having them join ITB for the first time without charging a booth rental fee.

Ms Thapanee said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra ordered this tactic.