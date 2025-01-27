Thailand's 2025 foreign tourist arrivals seen at 39m: finance minister

The government expects 39 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, the finance minister said on Monday.
The economy should grow between 3% and 3.5% in 2025, Pichai Chunhavajira said, adding 2024 growth is expected to have been 2.6% to 2.7%.
PUBLISHED : 27 Jan 2025 at 16:45
WRITER: Reuters
