Thailand's 2025 foreign tourist arrivals seen at 39m: finance minister

FILE PHOTO: Tourists gather at Patong beach in Phuket, Thailand, Nov 22, 2024. (Reuters)

The government expects 39 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, the finance minister said on Monday.

The economy should grow between 3% and 3.5% in 2025, Pichai Chunhavajira said, adding 2024 growth is expected to have been 2.6% to 2.7%.