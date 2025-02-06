Tetra Pak’s New CIC: Innovation Unleashed

New Customer Innovation Centre drives sustainable solutions and innovative product development in the food industry

Launched in January in Bangkok, the Tetra Pak® Customer Innovation Centre will focus on sustainable solutions in food processing and packaging while driving innovative product development for the future.

At first glance, packaging for food and drinks may seem like just containers or marketing tools. However, over the past five years, food and beverage brands worldwide have faced increasing pressure to ensure environmental compliance and meet evolving sustainability requirements, driving the packaging sector towards greater sustainability and innovation.

“During the lockdown, there’s an alarming rise in disposable containers and food waste, which set back global efforts to combat climate change,” said Ratanasiri Tilokskulchai, Managing Director, Tetra Pak Thailand. “However, new regulations and growing consumer awareness about responsible consumption are game-changers, giving food and beverage brands an opportunity to revamp their strategies and thrive amid today’s challenging economic landscape.”

Shaping the Future of the Food Industry

New consumer trends, particularly among the rapidly growing millennial demographic, have reshaped the food and beverage scene worldwide. As a global leader in food processing and packaging solutions, Tetra Pak, a multinational company with Swedish heritage, is adapting to these shifts to help businesses move forward.

Tetra Pak’s Customer Innovation Centre (CIC) in Bangkok, launched in January, marks a significant step for the company in supporting the sustainability and innovation transition for businesses, as well as providing comprehensive new product development solutions.

“Plant-based beverages have seen increasing demand among consumers. We have collaborated with both existing and new business customers to introduce products in packaging that enhances functionality, extending product freshness and preserving hygienic quality. This requires a thorough understanding of the category and consumer trends which the Centre can provide,” said Ms. Tilokskulchai.

By exploring new market opportunities building trade partnerships, Tetra Pak has gained valuable experience and consumer insights across various product categories, such as dairy, yoghurt, coconut milk, juices, ice cream, tea, coffee, plant-based drinks, wine, and more.

CICs worldwide are equipped with region-specific expertise, and the product and market insights gathered are shared across Tetra Pak’s global network, fostering collaboration and innovation.

CIC Bangkok: A Hub of Innovation

CIC Bangkok is part of a global initiative, with other CICs located around the world, including in Asia. Located in a newly renovated space on the 35th floor of Bhiraj Tower at EmQuartier, the CIC Bangkok offers end-to-end services through a five-step approach:

1. Insight Discovery: Taking an insights-driven approach by conducting in-depth market research to ensure that new products and solutions are tailored to real-world demands

2. Category Immersion: Leveraging extensive knowledge of global trends and opportunities within promising categories to provide tailored strategies that align with business goals and the unique needs of the target market

3. Innovation Showcase: Showcasing relevant case studies from around the world and the latest Tetra Pak solutions, from concept development to execution, to inspire business ideas. Customers can engage in real-time discussions through online conferences with Tetra Pak experts located globally to gain insights and learn best practices.

4. Co-creation Space: Tetra Pak Marketing Services team collaborates closely with customers in a structured process that encourage creative ideas for new product innovation.

5. Prototyping: Turning product ideas into tangible prototypes using advanced in-house technology to deliver rapid prototyping services, including product testing, feedback, and iteration, giving customers a pre-launch scenario to explore market risks and opportunities

“The new space in Bangkok is inspired by our customers’ evolving needs as they navigate new markets and regulations,” said Ms Tilokskulchai.

“CIC Bangkok’s strategic location offers local and regional businesses opportunities for international expansion, as Thailand continues to set trends as ‘Kitchen of the World’ in the global food market. Tetra Pak’s innovative packaging solutions support the growth of segments like coconut cream and ready-to-eat products. Additionally, international trade partners planning to launch products locally or regionally can benefit from expert advice from Tetra Pak.”

A Vision for Growth and Collaboration

Tetra Pak focuses on delivering premium, value-adding solutions that enable businesses to achieve sustainability without compromising on quality or performance.

“The next focus for Tetra Pak and our trade partners is the food category. We are eager to showcase the transformative potential of our global innovation ecosystem, which includes our new CIC, in unlocking fresh opportunities for our customers and propelling them forward,” said Ms. Tilokskulchai.

For more information on the CIC or to start engaging in innovation discussions with Tetra Pak experts on new business opportunities, visit https://www.tetrapak.com/solutions/product-innovation