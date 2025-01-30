WHA sets aside B119bn to expand its businesses

An aerial view of a WHA industrial estate in Rayong's Pluak Daeng district.

WHA Group plans to allocate 119 billion baht to expand its businesses, including industrial estates, between 2025 and 2029, serving growing foreign investment, especially in the car, electronic and deep tech industries.

Foreign investment in Thailand will continue to increase thanks to the state investment promotion policy and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, including the trade war, said Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, group chief executive and chairman of the executive committee at WHA.

"We believe foreign companies will relocate their production facilities or expand their businesses into Southeast Asia, especially Thailand and Vietnam," said Ms Jareeporn.

Chinese investors are expected to increase, with more projects in the car industry and its supply chain, semiconductors, printed circuit boards and home appliances, she said.

Many Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers announced their plans to build assembly factories in Thailand, following the government's policy to make Thailand a regional EV production hub.

Under the "30@30" policy, Thailand expects EVs to represent at least 30% of total auto production by 2030, with 725,000 zero-emission cars, 675,000 electric motorcycles and 34,000 electric buses and trucks.

Ms Jareeporn said Chinese entrepreneurs want to avoid the impact of the trade war and see Thailand and Vietnam as new investment destinations.

US businesses also show an interest in expanding into Thailand. US companies want to invest in deep tech projects, following Thailand's investment roadshow in the US, she said.

WHA recently signed a land purchase agreement with Google, as the company indicated it wants to develop a data centre and cloud region here under a US$1-billion investment.

WHA also signed a land purchase agreement with Chinese air conditioner manufacturer Haier.

Last year, the Board of Investment approved a 13.5-billion-baht investment project of China's Haier Smart Home Co, involving the construction of a new factory in Chon Buri for the production and sale of smart air conditioners domestically and overseas.

The plant, to be operated by Haier Appliance Manufacturer (Thailand), a local unit of Haier, will employ 3,250 people and have an annual production capacity of roughly 3 million smart air conditioner units and 3 million smart split air conditioner units, the board said.

According to Ms Jareeporn, WHA set a target to sell 2,350 rai of industrial land in Thailand and Vietnam in 2025 to serve new investment projects. Last year, the company achieved its sales target of 2,565 rai, comprising 2,453 rai in Thailand and 112 rai in Vietnam.

WHA operates 15 industrial estates, with 14 in Thailand and one in Vietnam. The company is studying development of new industrial estates in Malaysia and Indonesia as the two countries have the potential to draw investment.