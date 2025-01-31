Gems fair expected to generate B3.5bn

The organisers of the 71st edition of the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair, also known as Bangkok Gems, anticipate the event generating more than 3.5 billion baht in trade.

The fair is scheduled to take place from Feb 22-26 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

The event is jointly hosted by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand, in collaboration with partners from the public and private sectors.

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of the DITP, said Thailand's gems and jewellery industry remains one of the nation's strongest economic pillars, continuously growing despite global economic challenges.

In 2024, the export value of gems and jewellery (excluding unwrought gold) tallied US$9.6 billion, a 10.9% increase year-on-year, beating department projections.

Thailand is the second-largest exporter of silver jewellery and No.3 for shipments of coloured gemstones, with gemstone exports doubling in value over the past decade.

Global mining giants such as Fura Gems and Gemfields chose Thailand as a hub for their gemstone auctions, reaffirming its status as a major global trading centre, she said.

Ms Sunanta said Bangkok Gems is recognised as Asia's oldest and most prestigious gems and jewellery trade event, and is among the world's top four industry fairs.

This year an additional 100 booths are planned, hosting more than 1,100 leading exhibitors from Thailand and overseas as they showcase their finest products across a total of 2,600 booths.

The event is expected to attract more than 40,000 international visitors, according to the organisers.

The event features a networking reception to connect industry professionals, seminars and workshops, an export clinic for industry insights and a special exhibition dubbed "Amour Éternel Haute Joaillerie" -- a collection of jewellery pieces personally designed by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, crafted by Thailand's finest artisans.