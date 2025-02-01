Auction of 6 spectrum bands planned for April

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is scheduled to auction six spectrum bands by April with a combined reserve price of 121 billion baht.

The NBTC is slated to hold a public hearing on the auction plan on Feb 6, following its board approving the draft auction plan last month.

The auction has three categories of bands, including the low bands of 850-megahertz, 1500MHz and 1800MHz. The other sets are the middle bands of 2100MHz and 2300MHz, and the high band of 26GHz.

An NBTC source who requested anonymity said all the bands will have valid periods of 15 years, except 2100MHz, which is for 13 years. The source said the 850MHz band will be auctioned in two sets, each featuring 10MHz bandwidth for upload and download at a starting price of 6.609 billion baht each.

The 1500MHz band will be available in 11 sets, each containing 5MHz at a starting price of 904 million baht each. The 1800MHz band will be auctioned in seven sets, each containing 10MHz bandwidth at a starting price of 6.219 billion baht each, said the source. The 2300MHz band has seven sets, each containing 10MHz at a price of 1.675 billion baht each, while 26GHz has one set containing 100MHz, with a reserve price of 423 million baht.

Twelve sets of 2100MHz are on sale, each containing 10MHz, at a price of 3.391 billion baht each, while another three sets of the same band, each containing 5MHz, are on sales priced 497 million baht each.

The winning bidders must allocate bandwidth capacity for mobile virtual network operators to offer service, as well as devise cybersecurity and personal data protection plans. The plans must be submitted to the regulator at least three months before service commences.