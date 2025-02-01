KBank to transfer B60bn of bad loans

Listen to this article

Kasikornbank's booth at Money Expo 2024. The bank plans to transfer bad assets worth around 60 billion baht to its new joint venture asset management company (JV-AMC) by 2026. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Kasikornbank (KBank) plans to transfer bad assets worth around 60 billion baht to its new joint venture asset management company (JV-AMC) by 2026, reducing the bank's non-performing loans (NPLs).

The new joint venture asset management firm Arun Co is a collaboration between KBank and Bangkok Commercial Asset Management (BAM).

Arun is expected to manage NPLs totalling 50-60 billion baht between 2025-2026, with around 25 billion likely transferred this year, according to KBank president Chongrak Ratanapian.

Arun has registered capital of 1 billion baht, with equal 50% contributions from both partners. The JV-AMC will primarily focus on managing KBank's secured loans, particularly mortgages and small and medium-sized enterprise loans, he said.

Mr Chongrak said Arun will serve as a tool for managing KBank's bad assets, reducing loan-loss reserves and NPL levels.

Transferring NPLs to the JV-AMC is expected to enhance the bank's return on equity (ROE). KBank estimates for every 10 billion baht in NPLs transferred to Arun, its ROE will improve by 2-4 basis points. The bank's current ROE is around 9%.

He said KBank continues to cooperate with the government in addressing the country's NPL and household debt issues, including its support for the latest debt relief programme "You Fight, We Help". A significant number of KBank customers registered for the programme, but only about 20% qualified, said Mr Chongrak.

"The bank is working to attract qualified customers to participate in the scheme. Through our efforts, we expect the proportion of eligible clients to continue increasing, with a target to reach 50% by the end of the programme registration period next month," he said.

As of Jan 28, 497,000 debtors expressed interest in the programme through KBank's website, and their eligibility is under review. A total of 576,000 accounts were included in applications, excluding those who registered directly with financial institutions.

The debt relief programme allows qualified borrowers to suspend interest payments for three years and reduce monthly debt instalments through a step-up repayment plan.

To be eligible, borrowers must have incurred debt before Jan 1, 2024, with repayment defaults ranging from 30 to 356 days.

In addition, borrowers who participated in previous debt restructuring programmes between Jan 1, 2023 and Dec 31, 2023, and subsequently defaulted for no more than 30 days, are also eligible.

Bunyong Visatemongkolchai, vice-chairman of BAM, said the JV-AMC model is an effective tool for reducing NPLs in the banking industry.

He said government initiatives such as "You Fight, We Help" play a crucial role in alleviating borrowers' financial burdens.