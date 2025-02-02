Export of livestock products sees 11% growth

Listen to this article

Thailand's export of livestock-related products reached a record high of over 320 billion baht last year, marking an 11% increase from the previous year, the government announced.

This achievement was attributed to improvements in two key quality control and safety standards. These were Good Hygiene Practices and the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) system, according to Deputy Government Spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak.

The export of frozen meat from Thailand, in particular, saw the highest growth among all livestock-related products, surging by approximately 50% in 2024, he said.

The total export value of frozen meat exceeded 160 billion baht last year.

Frozen poultry, specifically, continued to perform well in Thailand's key export markets, including countries such as Japan, Britain, the European Union, and China, he added.

Apart from frozen meat products, animal feed recorded the second-highest export growth, with a total export value exceeding 100 billion baht, accounting for 32.36% of the total export value of livestock-related products in 2024, he said.

Pet food exports also showed strong growth, rising by 26.76% year-on-year, with projections indicating continued expansion in 2025, he said.

Consistent growth has also been observed in other livestock-related sub-sectors, such as dairy products as well as livestock feed, he noted.

"The government is confident that the export of livestock-related products will continue to grow in 2025, and the government will take steps to support this trend," he said.

"We will seek new export markets while maintaining existing ones to ensure these exports continue generating revenue for the country."