Thailand 'ideal' spot for Lunar New Year

Bangkok hailed as kingdom's 'biggest tourist magnet' during the period

Beautiful economy: The MRT Blue Line train is known as a convenient and efficient mode of transport, allowing tourists and locals alike to explore Bangkok.

One of the main reasons why people want to flock to Thailand over Chinese New Year is because the country is convenient and safe, especially when it comes to travel and transport, tourists say.

Digital travel platform Agoda found Thailand has cemented its position as a favourite destination for those looking to celebrate the festival which started on Wednesday, marking the Year of the Snake.

This showed up in accommodation searches on the Agoda platform in December and reaffirmed Bangkok as the country's biggest tourist magnet during the period.

Pattaya in Chon Buri province and Chiang Mai were second and third, respectively, with accommodation searches up by 38% and 55% from last year, Agoda said.

It added that domestic tourists are also seeking out formerly overlooked destinations like Khon Kaen, which saw a 2,964% surge in accommodation searches year-on-year.

Meanwhile, searches by foreign tourists for places to stay in Bangkok over this festive period were up 70%.

Other popular destinations include Phuket, and Hat Yai district in Songkhla, with the rate of searches jumping 80% and 30%, respectively, according to the platform.

In this spirit, Bangkok Post talked to some foreign tourists in the capital and asked them about their reasons for visiting during the Chinese festival.

Many cited the warm weather, vibrant culture and exceptional hospitality, making the country a popular choice at this time of year.

One such visitor was Wang Lin, a Shanghai native in his 20s, who had chosen to make this year his fifth visit to celebrate.

Mr Wang said Thailand's pleasant climate and renowned cuisine are big drawcards in his decision to make repeat trips.

"Thailand is the perfect destination for travel, especially during this time of year," he said.

When asked about his personal safety while visiting the country, Mr Wang said he felt confident.

"I feel fine here, and that's why I keep coming back. There's nothing to worry about," he said.

Another traveller from Shanghai, Wen Mu, in her 20s, echoed similar sentiments.

A self-proclaimed travel enthusiast, Ms Wen said this is her second time celebrating Chinese New Year in the kingdom.

"I love the warm weather, delicious food, and the kindness of Thais.

"The country's beautiful culture and vibrant atmosphere make it the perfect place to celebrate," she said.

Ms Wen said her previous visit left such a lasting impression that she felt no hesitation in returning.

"Safety is never a concern for me here," she added.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has expressed pride in the city's continued popularity.

Spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala told the media that the capital will continue to enhance its reputation on all fronts with many attractive events planned this year.

As Thailand is used to welcoming international and domestic tourists alike, its blend of traditional festivities and modern conveniences continues to attract travellers from across the globe, noted Agoda.