Tourism boom lifts Nan's economy

Listen to this article

Hoping and praying: Wat Phrathat Chae Haeng in Nan is a popular tourist spot in the province that attracts both local and foreign tourists in search of a blessing at the temple. (File photo)

The number of foreign tourists in Nan increased by over 30% last year, benefitting the province's economy and local tour guides.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) Nan office said the northern province welcomed 21,276 foreign tourists last year, a 33% increase, or 5,279 more visitors, compared to 2023, when the province saw 15,997 foreign visitors.

Nan office director Yothin Thubtimthong said most international tourists come to experience the natural beauty, including the national parks, ancient salt wells, mountains and waterfalls.

They are also drawn to the province's ancient temples, such as Wat Phrathat Chae Haeng, Wat Nong Bua, and Wat Phuket, and local communities known for their art and culture, Mr Yothin said. These attractions appeal to tourists from Europe, America, China, France, Laos, and Japan.

This growth has benefited local employment in the tourism and service sectors, including hotels, restaurants and other local businesses. It has also boosted the province's overall economy, and led to new career opportunities for many professions, including tour guides.

Nan Guide Club president Phakamon Rujirekpatthana said tourists are eager to learn and immerse themselves in local experiences such as Nan's rich natural sites, historic temples, and diverse cultural heritage.

Ms Phakamon said this demand has made multilingual tour guides particularly popular and has increased their engagements with both domestic and international travellers.

"The growth of tourism in Nan not only makes money for the local economy but also promotes the preservation of cultural and natural heritage," she said.

"This has elevated the province."