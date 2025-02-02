Why executive coaching is a must in Southeast Asia

Listen to this article

Southeast Asia is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world. From thriving startups to regional giants, businesses are scaling quickly, facing fierce competition and navigating constant change. In this challenging landscape, executive coaching is proving to be a game-changer — especially for critical roles like chief executive officers, chief financial officers and other top leaders.

Here’s why coaching matters more than ever, what it delivers and how it’s transforming leadership in the region:

1. The high stakes of leadership: Leading an organisation in Southeast Asia means juggling rapid market shifts, technological disruption and cultural diversity. One wrong move in a critical position can ripple through the entire organisation. Coaching equips leaders with the tools to make better decisions, adapt faster and lead through uncertainty.

2. Talent retention in a competitive market: Senior leadership turnover is expensive and disruptive. Coaching helps retain top talent by increasing job satisfaction, building confidence and supporting personal growth. In markets like Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, where skilled leaders are scarce, investing in leadership development is essential.

3. Navigating cultural complexity: Southeast Asia’s cultural diversity presents both opportunities and challenges. Executives leading regional teams must navigate differences in communication styles, decision-making processes and business etiquette. Coaching helps leaders develop cultural intelligence to unify diverse teams and drive collaboration.

What Executive Coaching Delivers

1. Sharper decision-making: Executive coaches act as impartial advisors, helping leaders clarify goals, challenge assumptions and uncover blind spots. This results in faster, more strategic decisions.

2. Preparedness for leadership transitions: Coaching is critical during transitions — whether it’s onboarding a new executive, preparing a leader for promotion, or managing succession. For example, a regional tech company recently coached its newly appointed CFO to step into the CEO role seamlessly during a company-wide transformation.

3. Empowering change-makers: Leaders in critical roles must inspire change, whether they’re driving digital transformation or launching sustainability initiatives. Coaching strengthens their ability to influence and rally teams around bold visions.

How Coaching Works in Southeast Asia

1. Pinpoint the right moments: Coaching is most impactful at key junctures: promotions, transformations, mergers, or crises. For instance, after a merger between a Thai and Singaporean financial firm, executive coaching helped align leadership teams, easing cultural and operational integration.

2. Tailor it to the region: Southeast Asia is not one-size-fits-all. Coaching programmes must account for local nuances. In hierarchical cultures like Thailand, leaders may need support in balancing respect for authority with fostering open dialogue.

3. Embed coaching in strategy: The best organisations integrate coaching into broader talent development initiatives, ensuring long-term benefits. A manufacturing company in Vietnam recently combined coaching with its succession planning, preparing high-potential leaders for seamless transitions into senior roles.

Real Stories, Real Impact

Digital transformation in Indonesia: A major conglomerate prepared its CFO for the CEO role during a challenging digital transformation. Coaching helped the CFO master change management, foster innovation and unify the leadership team — delivering measurable business growth.

Crisis management in Malaysia: During the pandemic, coaching supported the CEO of a regional logistics company in managing employee morale, pivoting operations and recovering revenue.

The Bottom Line

In Southeast Asia’s fast-paced, complex environment, leadership in critical roles demands more than technical expertise. It requires adaptability, cultural intelligence and a sharp focus on the future. Executive coaching offers tailored support to help leaders rise to these challenges, transforming not just individual performance but entire organisations.

Investing in executive coaching isn’t just about solving today’s challenges — it’s about building leadership resilience for the future.

Are your top executives ready?

Arinya Talerngsri is Senior Vice President, Local Partner and Managing Director at BTS Thailand (formerly SEAC), part of the BTS Group, a leading global strategy implementation firm. She is passionate about revolutionising education and creating opportunities for Thais and people worldwide. Executives and organisations looking to collaborate or learn more about leadership development, talent development, succession planning and organisational transformation can contact her directly at arinya.talerngsri@bts.com or visit her LinkedIn profile.