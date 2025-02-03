Bahrain FTA in the works

Listen to this article

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan (photo: Commerce Ministry)

Thailand and Bahrain are in talks over a free trade agreement (FTA) to enhance trade and investment between the countries, says Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

Speaking on Sunday about his recent participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said he met Bahrain's Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla Adel Fakhro and discussed strengthening bilateral economic ties.

Their talks touched on advancing the FTA between the two nations to boost bilateral trade and investment, as well as Thailand's role as a food security hub for the Middle East, he said.

Mr Pichai said the Department of Trade Negotiations has been assigned to hold further talks with Bahraini officials to develop a joint plan, adding the FTA would give both countries an advantage in pursuing future trade and investment.

Bahrain is ready to host a Joint Steering Committee meeting on food security, trade, and investment in agricultural and halal food products with Thailand, he said. In return, Thailand has expressed its willingness to support food security for Bahrain by producing, supplying and storing agricultural and halal food products for the country.

Thailand and Bahrain, one of the most economically diverse countries in the region, have traditionally enjoyed a strong relationship, with Bahrain playing a key role in strengthening Thai relations with other Middle East nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Bahrain is Thailand's 59th largest trading partner globally and 9th largest in the Middle East with a trade value of US$542.60 million. Key Thai exports include automobiles and auto parts, gems and jewellery, wood, and machinery.