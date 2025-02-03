Big C prepares for more store openings in 2025

Big C and the Royal Project Foundation jointly host an agriculture products fair from Monday until Feb 12 at 15 branches, including Big C Rama 4 in Bangkok and Big C Extra in Chiang Mai and Pattaya.

Big C plans to open new branches of hypermarkets and convenience stores despite the challenging economic landscape.

Aswin Techajareonvikul, chief executive and president of Big C Supercenter Plc, said the company intends to invest 4-5 billion baht this year, with a focus on renovating stores and opening new branches.

Seeing potential in the retail market, Big C aims to launch 3-5 new hypermarkets and roughly 250 Big C mini stores this year.

The company operates a diverse portfolio with 156 hypermarkets, 16 Foodplace stores, 35 Big C Market stores and 1,602 Big C mini stores, its convenience store model, across the country.

Big C has 36 branches outside of Thailand, including one hypermarket and two Big C Foodplace stores, along with 18 Big C mini stores in Cambodia.

There is one hypermarket in Laos and 14 convenience stores in Hong Kong.

Mr Aswin said the company is monitoring global developments, particularly the US Federal Reserve's interest rate policies, as they can influence the Thai stock market and currency.

He said both global and local business conditions remain challenging, which could potentially affect consumer spending.

During the recent Lunar New Year festival, Big C reported double-digit sales growth driven by celebrations and the government's Easy E-Receipt tax deduction stimulus scheme.

Mr Aswin said the company is committed to providing great value and enhancing its fresh product offerings.

Leading up to the Songkran festival in April, he said promotional campaigns geared towards loyal members may be introduced.

Big C joined hands with the Royal Project Foundation to host an agriculture products fair, aimed at boosting the income of farmers in the highlands.

Running from Monday until Feb 12, the event is at 15 branches, including Big C Rama IV in Bangkok and Big C Extra in Chiang Mai and Pattaya.

Customers can find a wide selection of more than 100 Royal Project products, from fresh vegetables and fruit to coffee and handicrafts.

Agricultural products from the Royal Project Foundation are also available at 150 other Big C locations nationwide.