Thailand cracks down on inferior online goods

Thailand's Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, fifth from left, and representatives from 16 agencies and platforms announced their intention to tackle substandard products sold on e-commerce platforms.

The Commerce Ministry has joined forces with 16 government agencies and leading online platforms to address the issue of substandard and non-compliant products on e-commerce platforms.

Under the "notice and takedown" policy, any products identified as substandard will be removed immediately, said Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

He said this collaboration aims to safeguard consumers from low-quality products on online marketplaces.

Various government bodies and platform operators are cooperating to improve product monitoring, raise awareness about avoiding illegal transactions, and building trust in e-commerce while also protecting local small and medium-sized enterprises, said Mr Pichai.

The initiatives include producing public relations materials to inform consumers and online sellers about the significance of buying and selling safe and legally compliant products.

Moreover, guidelines for monitoring substandard products will be established to form a clear framework for collaboration and effective issue resolution, he said.

Products that do not meet standards will be promptly taken off platforms and banned from sale, said Mr Pichai.

16 agencies

The collaboration comprises 16 agencies and platforms: the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI), Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), Electronic Transactions Development Agency, Department of Intellectual Property, Department of Business Development, Department of Foreign Trade, and the platforms BigxShow, eBay, Lazada, Line Shopping, Nex Gen Commerce, NocNoc, Shopee, Temu, and TikTok Shop.

Mr Pichai said from October to December 2024, the FDA, TISI, OCPB, and the Customs Department reported enforcement actions on 16,651 violations related to product safety and quality, amounting to damages of 984 million baht.

Enforcing stricter measures meant the value of foreign goods sold via e-commerce platforms declined by 8%, according to the ministry.

From July to December 2024, the monthly average dropped to 3.65 billion baht, down from an average of 3.96 billion in the first half of the year prior to enforcement.