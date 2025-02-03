Seminar sets out strategic pathway for state enterprises

Listen to this article

State enterprises are being urged to accelerate their adaptation to the government's technological advancements, enhance flexibility in their operations, and implement policies that promote long-term sustainability.

Speaking at a state enterprise board seminar on Thursday, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira outlined key policies for state enterprises.

He said board members must define strategic directions for the organisations they oversee, ensuring a clear path for growth and development.

While some enterprises may adopt strategies for 3-5 years, others may need to implement long-term plans extending over a 20-year period, said Mr Pichai.

He said the 58 state-owned enterprises have combined assets of 16 trillion baht, almost equivalent to the country's GDP, which is valued at 19 trillion baht. However, they also have liabilities of 12.5 trillion baht and equity of 3.5 trillion baht.

Last year these enterprises generated estimated total revenue of 6 trillion baht and profits of 370 billion baht, representing about 2% of their assets.

Mr Pichai said this asset size in the private sector should yield a return of around 6%. However, state enterprises have an obligation to take care of the public, which may result in lower returns compared with private companies.

In a separate development, he said the government is expected to establish a 300-billion-baht infrastructure fund within this year to support the implementation of the 20-baht flat fare policy for Bangkok's entire electric train system.

Mr Pichai said the infrastructure fund will use the existing assets of the electric train projects as collateral to raise capital for the scheme, which was a vow during the ruling Pheu Thai Party's election campaign.

He said the fund might have a lifespan of 30 years, with potential losses in the first eight years.

Following that period, returns are projected to be positive, and the overall return over 30 years should also be positive, said Mr Pichai.

The 20-baht fare policy also requires the Common Ticketing System Management Act.

The House of Representatives recently approved a draft of the Act on the first reading.

The draft bill covers five facets:

1. The development of a standard for a common ticket system to ensure a unified standard, with the Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning Office overseeing the standard for future common ticket systems.

2. Setting a common fare rate, giving the transport minister the authority to issue ministerial regulations to determine the common fare and requiring government agencies to use this rate for public transport concession agreements in the future.

3. The establishment of a fund to promote the common ticket system.

4. Operators eligible for support from this fund must be licensed under the law.

5. When necessary, a royal decree may be issued to designate specific public transport services that are required to use the common ticket system and obtain a licence under this law to ensure the continued operation of the system, or to maximise the benefits of promoting it, thereby preventing any public harm.