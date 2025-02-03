Pulling a cure out of thin air

A comprehensive approach is needed to address the annual PM2.5 menace, covering farm burning, transport, power generation and international cooperation, write Yuthana Praiwan, Lamonphet Apisitniran and Molpasorn Shoowong

A woman with a face mask walks across a pedestrian bridge on Ngam Wong Wan Road in Nonthaburi. More people are wearing masks to protect themselves against PM2.5. Varuth Hirunyatheb

The government's latest efforts to cope with PM2.5 are based on concerns over its harmful impact and a hope for cleaner air, a recurring problem at the beginning of calendar years.

With most provinces in Thailand blanketed by ultra-fine dust for weeks in January, measures to address the issue were launched in quick succession, ranging from reducing bushfires and transboundary haze to ad hoc efforts such as providing free bus and electric train services for Bangkokians, while temporarily closing schools where the smog is rampant.

The state allocated 140 million baht for the free transport in Bangkok, meant to encourage people to leave cars at home and use public transport from Jan 25-31 because gasoline and diesel cars are a major source of PM2.5 in the capital.

Yet critics disagreed with the large outlay because it was limited to Bangkok and the haze is caused by several factors.

Business leaders and university scholars have begun to refresh their calls for better long-term solutions, warning of the negative impact to the economy of PM2.5, especially for businesses related to tourism, in addition to the serious threat to public health.

OIL-FREE DRIVE

The government must initiate a serious push for using battery and hybrid electric vehicles (EVs) in the commercial vehicle segment as this could significantly reduce PM2.5 emissions in the transport sector in big cities, said Praipol Koomsup, an economist at Thammasat University.

Rather than addressing the debate on free public transit, Mr Praipol, who was an assistant to former energy minister Narongchai Akrasanee, dreams of a long-term solution to PM2.5 by looking at China as a model for reducing urban smog.

Beijing was once plagued by air pollution, especially PM2.5, but its air quality improved following a series of actions including closure of coal-fired power plants and factories, as well as strict control of pollutants from internal combustion engines.

Cleaner air was reported at the end of 2017, with the annual average PM2.5 levels in the capital declining to 58 microgrammes (µg) per cubic metre, a decrease of 35% from 2013, according to the UN Environment Programme. Chinese authorities curbed air pollutants from vehicles as the core of their efforts.

The safe average of PM2.5 levels per year, as recommended by the World Health Organization, is 5 µg per cubic metre.

Mr Praipol wants the government to promote greater use of commercial EVs because other methods such as improving oil quality to meet the Euro 6 emission standard, thus reducing PM2.5 emissions, are more time consuming.

Euro 6 is the latest emission standard that limits the levels of pollutants, including carbon monoxide and particulate matter, from vehicles in Europe. Better engine designs and fuel quality can help reduce the pollution.

Energy Absolute Plc, a renewable energy firm and EV developer, agrees with the promotion of commercial EVs. Buses, boats and trucks have large bodies that require a huge amount of diesel to power their internal combustion engines, leading to higher PM2.5 emissions, it said earlier.

Authorities can encourage public transport and logistics operators to use battery or hybrid EVs by offering incentives to ease the financial impact on their businesses during the shift to electric mobility, said Mr Praipol.

In Thailand, the National Environment Board announced the safe limit for annual average levels of PM2.5 is 15 μg per cubic metre, while the acceptable maximum average for the dust over 24 hours is 37.5 μg per cubic metre.

Public health officials want a serious effort to reduce PM2.5 levels, which greatly exceeded the daily threshold last month. On Jan 25, 23 areas in Bangkok were classified as "red zones" as dust levels ranged from 50.9 to 111 μg per cubic metre.

PM2.5 stands for particulate matter 2.5 microns or less in diameter, sized one-20th the diameter of a human hair, which can easily lodge in lungs, causing severe breathing disorders.

PM2.5 is projected to cost the economy in Bangkok 3 billion baht in one month, assuming people spend more money protecting themselves against the dust and 50% of 2.4 million residents believed to develop allergies and breathing problems need to meet doctors, according to Kasikorn Research Center.

The 3 billion baht is an opportunity cost, meaning Bangkokians lose the opportunity to spend money on other economic activities. The work-from-home policy, less outdoor activities including travel, and school closures increase this opportunity cost, said researchers.

A traffic jam in the Ngam Wong Wan area of Bangkok. Internal combustion engines in cars are a major source of the ultra-fine dust. Varuth Hirunyatheb

CHINESE MODEL

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) agrees with the idea of following Beijing's efforts to reduce air pollution in Thailand.

"We have been talking with Chinese authorities and officials in Bangkok about applying China's measures to address PM2.5 in Thailand," said Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI.

The federation plans to announce cooperation between China and Bangkok on PM2.5 during the 2025 FTI Expo, scheduled for Feb 12-15 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

"Chinese authorities gave us advice and updates on technological know-how, especially in the manufacturing sector," said Mr Kriengkrai.

PM2.5 is an urgent issue in Thailand not only because of the severe impact on public health, but also the effect on tourist perception of the nation, he said.

Foreign tourists, especially those who are allergic to dust, may not want to visit here. People who are worried about poor air quality will limit their outdoor activities, affecting street food vendors and organisers of social events, said Mr Kriengkrai.

"Who wants to eat at places blanketed by dust? Street vendors will lose revenue," he said.

Mr Kriengkrai also agrees with the government's campaign against harvesting sugar cane by burning the crops, ordering sugar millers to limit their purchases of burned cane, but he said these measures are not enough.

He called on the government to cooperate with neighbouring countries to reduce agricultural burning to prevent haze that can be blown from one country to another.

Passengers are crammed in an electric train during the free ride policy to encourage Bangkokians to use public transport in an effort to curb PM2.5 emissions from cars. Somchai Poomlard

NO COAL

For the power industry, Mr Praipol suggested power plants replace coal with fuels that cause less PM2.5 such as biomass.

Turning agricultural waste into refuse-derived fuel (RDF) for power generation is one option, he said. This is better than burning agricultural waste outdoors, which is a common practice among farmers in Southeast Asia, because the farm waste is processed and burned at plants with emission control technologies.

RDF can still emit PM2.5, but the amount is lower than that released by coal-fired power plants, said analysts.

Even coal deemed good quality should be avoided because it is a major source of PM2.5, said Mr Praipol.

The Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency is conducting a study on processing sugar-cane bagasse into bagasse pellets for use as a biomass fuel for power plants, said director-general Nanthika Thangsupanich.

The study seeks to determine how much PM2.5 levels will be reduced by using bagasse pellets, with the study a department priority this year as rising dust levels affect air quality, she said.

"We want to better manage this agricultural waste to reduce haze caused by burning bagasse in the open air," said Ms Nanthika.

LONG-TERM CONCERNS

For the tourism sector, though smog in Bangkok peaked in January, hotels didn't report cancellations or delayed bookings from foreign guests, with resilient demand in the high season, especially during Chinese New Year, said Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association.

He said as many countries in Asia, even China, experienced a surge of air pollution similar to Thailand, it is a common issue in the region.

"Despite the lack of impact in the short run, if smog persists every year without clear improvement, foreign tourists will opt for other destinations than Thailand," said Mr Thienprasit.

He said hotel air conditioning systems are deemed a fixed cost, and can be quite high as a share of total expenses. Some hotels invested to add air purifiers to common areas such as dining rooms and lobbies to maintain health safety for guests.

These investments can be a challenge for small hotels to afford, in addition to the higher power bills to operate the purifiers, said Mr Thienprasit.

He said the government should focus on enforcing the law and addressing the root causes of PM2.5, such as encouraging low-emission transport and reducing agricultural burning.

A worker loads harvested sugar cane onto a truck at a mill in Suphan Buri province. The government is encouraging farmers to cut fresh sugar cane to reduce PM2.5 levels caused by burning. (File photo)

COLLABORATION AT ALL LEVELS

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said addressing PM2.5 requires comprehensive measures, integrating both policy frameworks and action. He outlined three areas for solutions: policy-level initiatives, collaboration with the private sector, and international cooperation.

At the policy level, the government should enhance support for reducing agricultural burning, particularly sugar cane and farm waste.

Agricultural waste should be used for beneficial purposes, such as producing biomass energy, while products linked to burning practices should be avoided, said Mr Sanan.

Funding should be allocated to promote modern harvesting machinery and to encourage farmers to adopt environmentally friendly practices, he said.

In the industrial and construction sectors, Mr Sanan said the government should enforce strict pollution control regulations and set clear standards to manage dust emissions from factories and construction sites, such as installing equipment including water sprays in construction areas.

Transport firms should regularly inspect their vehicles, particularly trucks that belch black smoke, he said.

Community leaders must play a role in raising awareness about farm waste burning and monitoring emissions from vehicles and factories, said Mr Sanan, while the government needs to collaborate with the private sector.

International cooperation is also vital, with the chamber urging government mechanisms for dialogue and collaboration with neighbours to tackle cross-border burning activities sustainably.

AIR PURIFIER, A NEW NORMAL

Varut Lekajirakul, assistant general manager of marketing at Siam Daikin Sales Co Ltd, the local distributor of Daikin air conditioners, said air purifier demand from dealers surged, attributed to PM2.5 levels and the government's "Easy E-Receipt" tax deduction scheme, running from Jan 16 to Feb 28.

He said air purifier sales grew tenfold last month from December 2024, with a significant uptick on Jan 17-19, coinciding with a spike in PM2.5 levels.

"Having an air purifier is now normal for many Thais, with most households in Bangkok estimated to have one," said Mr Varut.

He said there is sales growth potential in provincial markets, with orders from dealers in central Thailand typically peaking in January and February.

Demand in the northern region rises in February and March, aligning with pollution trends across the country.

Mr Varut estimates without preventive measures, PM2.5 levels this year might mirror those from 2024.

To cater to rising demand, Siam Daikin ensured adequate supply of air purifiers and reports no shortages, he said.

Mr Varut said air purifier prices in Thailand remain relatively affordable because of intense competition.

The company offers three air purifier models, with retail prices ranging from 4,500 to 16,000 baht for entry-level models, which account for the majority of sales.

Wiwatchai Sirithaworn, marketing manager at MD Consumer Appliance (Thailand), a subsidiary of Chinese air conditioner and electrical appliance manufacturer Midea, reported sales growth of 30-40% month-on-month for its bladeless fan featuring air purification functions during Jan 13-19 as PM2.5 levels rose.

He predicted further growth if pollution levels remain high.

"Demand for air purifiers in Thailand is projected to continue rising as they are becoming essential household items," said Mr Wiwatchai.

"Some families may even buy multiple units for various rooms."

He said the most popular price range for air purifiers is 3,000-4,000 baht.