eBay sets out opportunities for Thai exporters

“With access to global e-marketplaces, individuals and businesses can transform into thriving export powerhouses,” says Vidmay Naini, General Manager for Global Emerging Markets at eBay.

In an exclusive interview with the Bangkok Post, Mr. Naini shed light on Thailand's potential to tap into the multi-billion-dollar cross-border e-commerce market — a path to creating export millionaires.

"Thailand is a crucial market for us in Southeast Asia and is recognized as a global emerging market," he noted.

eBay’s annual “Exporter of the Year 2024" event was held in Bangkok last December 2024, at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel. The event united over 100 top sellers from regions like Eastern Europe, Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia to honor entrepreneurial spirit and export excellence.

"Thailand leads in Southeast Asia, particularly in categories such as gemstones, jewelry and auto parts" said Mr. Naini.

Mr. Naini attributes Thailand's export industry attractiveness to its unique manufacturing capabilities, a strong entrepreneurial spirit and supportive government frameworks.

Raising Awareness and Support

"Our focus is on raising awareness among Thai businesses to seize global export opportunities," Mr. Naini emphasized. “This addresses a gap in awareness that may be present in a market that sees the participation of large businesses, SMEs, and individuals. eBay empowers all seller types with a comprehensive sales ecosystem.”

Mr. Naini highlighted eBay’s offerings, including onboarding programs and competitive shipping rates via the eBay shipping CPaSS platform. "Our integrated resources eliminate the need for separate shipping negotiations, fostering a seamless international market reach," he said.

When asked what specific export opportunities eBay provides to Thai sellers, Mr. Naini pointed out that eBay is known for transparent and competitive fees, aligning with its commitment to an open marketplace. "Our sellers drive our success; we don’t compete with them by selling our own products," Mr. Naini clarified.

With one click, eBay connects Thai sellers to over 190 markets, cutting out the need for costly trade shows. Moreover, Thai-language support and advanced tools help sellers understand global demand and trends.

"We engage the community through initiatives like workshops for Thai sellers in cities such as Bangkok and Chiang Mai and host sector-specific events – such as Southeast Asia Automotive Top Seller Highlight in Bangkok on 8th August 2024," Mr. Naini added. The aim is to strengthen Thailand’s export ecosystem by fostering partnerships between Thai exporters and eBay enabling Thai exporters to sell globally.

Unlocking Global Potential

Cross-border e-commerce presents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity. "Thailand has immense potential to create multi-millionaire online exporters," observed Mr. Naini. "By leveraging favorable conditions like high-speed internet and streamlined customs, Thai businesses can ride the global e-commerce wave."

"Once you’re thinking of cross-border trade, you think global. So, the mindset needs to be global," Mr. Naini urged, stressing the importance of adopting a global perspective to remain competitive against markets like China, India, and the UAE.

Mr. Naini highlighted the need for exporters to minimize regulatory risks and improve handling time "Anything that we can do to improve the ease of doing business, we should focus on," he advised. “If you want to win buyers, you need to be fast. The faster, the better for buyers. Thai exporters not only need to understand what buyers need and deliver their products quickly but also provide excellent post-sales customer service.

Empowering Growth

eBay is committed to expanding awareness of cross-border export opportunities across Thailand’s regions, by enhancing accessibility through events and resources, providing a dedicated Thai local team ready to support Thai exporters and ensuring Thai sellers have the guidance and tools needed for success in international markets.