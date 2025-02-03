Thailand targets 3.5 trillion baht in tourism for 2025

The government is eyeing 3.5 trillion baht in tourism revenue in 2025, mainly driven by foreign markets, which would be boosted via hard-sale promotions and whole-year events and activities, while tourism operators believe this target would be difficult to achieve.

Yesterday, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, packed with events and activities to attract 39 million visitors.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said the government remained confident of regaining both tourism revenue and arrivals at the same level recorded in 2019 within this year.

Even though Thailand last year recorded a lower number of arrivals and revenue than Japan, he said the country would not focus on competing with other countries, but would rather prioritise beating its own record achieved in 2019.

He said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra also would like tourism receipts to reach 3.5 trillion baht if possible, while the official target for TAT was set at only 3 trillion baht.

Mr Sorawong said the government would prioritise facilitating the flow of tourists by increasing inbound flights to Thailand, offering an online TM6 immigration form, which would be linked to a 300-baht fee collection once the scheme is implemented, and improving transport connectivity between main destinations and second-tier cities.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said tourism promotions this year would be run under five concepts: Grand Festivity focusing on art, cultural and music events; Grand Moment, introducing must-visit routes in five regions; Grand Privilege, offering special promotions for tourists; Grand Invitation, inviting well-known figures to the country; and Grand Celebration, banking on the anniversary of relations with other countries, such as the 50-year anniversary with China, the 75-year anniversary with Indonesia, the 160-year anniversary with Germany, and the 340-year anniversary of relations with France.

The largest attractions during the first half of the year would be the “Maha Songkran: Saneh Thai Carnival” in April, followed by the “Amazing Thailand Love Wins Festival” in June to celebrate the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Thailand.

Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, president of the Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation, said it would be a challenge for Thailand to earn 3.5 trillion baht from tourism this year.

At present, Chinese tour groups, which earlier cancelled their bookings due to a negative perception regarding safety in Thailand, have not yet returned to Chonburi and Pattaya, even though the case of an abducted Chinese actor took place over a month ago.

He said worries over China's sluggish economic growth also persist, attributed to its real estate crisis, as well as the risks over US President Trump’s tariff hikes on Chinese goods.

Given the government planned to relaunch the "We Travel Together" subsidy campaign for the domestic market in June, this should at least help boost domestic tourism amid weak purchasing power, he said.

For instance, offering incentives or discounts for firms to allow their workers to work remotely while travelling would also help stimulate the market.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, former president of the Thai Hotels Association, said the target of 3.5 trillion baht is difficult as Thailand must earn 700 billion in addition to 2.75 trillion recorded in 2024, but it remained possible, as the number of new hotels and flights has increased, as well as the number of events under the the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year.