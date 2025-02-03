CP chief demands more funding for tourism, agriculture

Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of Thailand's Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group

Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, has urged the government to ensure sufficient funding for both the tourism and agricultural sectors, two crucial areas that are generating income and driving growth in the country.

He views Thailand’s economy as promising but emphasised the need for government investment in basic infrastructure for agriculture and sufficient funding for tourism.

Despite global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions, rapid technological advancements and climate change, Mr Dhanin expressed his confidence in the economy.

"I can guarantee that the [Thai] economy is promising, every crisis presents an opportunity,” Mr Dhanin said.

Speaking on Monday at an event organised by Chulalongkorn University titled “Chula Thailand Presidents’ Summit 2025” on the subject of “Future Thailand: Next Growth", Mr Dhanin praised the government’s visa exemptions aimed at attracting foreign tourists as a strategic move to quickly generate national income.

However, he pointed out that the country is not entirely ready to accommodate tourists.

He urged the government to set clear directions and goals and allocate sufficient funds to strengthen the tourism sector.

Safety is another significant concern for visitors, he said.

For the agricultural sector, he noted Thailand’s geological advantages, compared to other countries in the region, without major natural disasters.

He stressed the importance of effective water management and technological integration to enhance agricultural productivity.

“If we have a good irrigation system, and manage our water effectively, we no longer have drought or flood issues,” he said.

He advised the government to consider reallocating funds typically spent on road construction to projects aimed at improving water management infrastructure, such as dams, irrigation systems, and agricultural access roads.

He said this sector is deeply integrated with technology as it has adopted advanced technologies throughout the value chain.

For instance, drones are utilised on farms, and robotic systems are implemented in production facilities. These technological advancements not only contribute to cost savings but also enhance productivity and bolster staff safety.

Mr Dhanin underscored the critical role of electricity in fostering the development of new technologies like electric vehicles, robotics, and artificial intelligence. He also identified nuclear power as a clean energy source and a global trend.

He highlighted the potential for Thailand to become an educational hub, stating that with universities aligned with global standards, the country could attract individuals.

Supportive government policies could also attract and encourage skilled foreign workers to contribute to sectors lacking local expertise, generating additional tax revenue for the nation.

Mr Dhanin recommended the implementation of study-and-work schemes for Thai students to help them transition smoothly into the workforce after graduation.