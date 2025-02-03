Capital to host key global finance event

Listen to this article

Thailand will host the annual meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in October next year, with thousands of international participants expected to attend.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led the first meeting on Monday of the national committee organising the event. Representatives of the Finance Ministry and related sectors were in attendance. Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the WBG-IMF meetings will be held from Oct 12 to 19.

The government expects more than 18,000 participants from almost 200 countries to attend the meeting, ranging from members of both WBG and IMF to financial ministers, directors of central banks, and representatives of financial institutes, said Mr Jirayu.

Thailand hosted the 46th Annual Meeting of the WBG and IMF Boards of Governors in 1991.

Mr Jirayu said that the government is ensuring that the upcoming meeting will allow the country to showcase its financial progress.

He added that four subcommittees have been set up to coordinate cooperation between government agencies and map out ceremonial protocols for organising high-profile meetings.

The four subcommittees, he said, include a general subcommittee and a ceremonial subcommittee, both led by the Finance Ministry.

Mr Jirayu said that the Finance Ministry’s permanent secretary office will take charge of an advisory subcommittee.

The Royal Thai Police will lead a security, traffic, and orderliness subcommittee, he added.