Masterpiece, Lumeo join forces in Indonesia

Dr Chaidy (left) and Ms Lapasrada.

SET-listed Masterpiece Hospital has partnered with Lumeo Health of Indonesia to tap into the cosmetic surgery market in Indonesia, with the goal of becoming a leading centre for beauty surgery in Southeast Asia in 2025.

The partnership will be established via agents.

Queencha Chaidy, chief executive of Lumeo Health, said the partnership is set to expand its regional potential helped by Masterpiece's aesthetic surgery, high standards and professionalism.

Masterpiece has over 90 service locations across Thailand, offering a wide range of services in aesthetic surgery and specialised medical fields.

Lapasrada Lertpanurot, chief executive of Master Style Co, the operator of Masterpiece Hospital, said the partnership reinforces a shared strategy to expand the regional market, boost growth potential, and integrate advanced technology while fostering a growing business partnership network.

"We aim to accelerate the advancement of the aesthetic surgery and medical tourism industries," she said.

Southeast Asia presents a high-potential market for beauty surgery and specialised medical services, driven by increased purchasing power and growing interest in beauty procedures among the younger generation. This has resulted in rapid service demand growth, particularly in Indonesia, which has one of the largest populations in the region and a strong interest in beauty surgery.

From 35 million baht in 2023, the value of the beauty surgery market in Indonesia expanded to 175 million baht in 2024. Last year Masterpiece started serving Indonesian clients, who accounted for 38% of all its international clients.

Ms Lapasrada said Masterpiece is advancing towards its goal of becoming a regional company, with its latest partnership with Lumeo Health, a prominent leader in aesthetic surgery and medical tourism consulting in the region.

"We are confident that the agreement will be successful as we continue to advance as professionals from both countries," she added.