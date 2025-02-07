Laguna Phuket: Where Phuket's Elite Call Home

As demand for luxury homes remains incredibly buoyant in Phuket, largely due to a continued influx of international buyers, a record number of new developments have entered the market in 2024 - with many more to come. According to real estate experts like CBRE Thailand, the value of real estate sales in Phuket reached a new record last year - and there is a new project launched almost every two weeks.

Before the pandemic, most of the buyers were from overseas, drawn by Phuket’s appealing year-round tropical climate and relatively affordable holiday lifestyle, good flight connections to some 70 destinations worldwide and a proliferation of international schools. But since then, many Thais have started investing in property in Phuket too – partly having discovered its appealing lifestyle during the Phuket sandbox, but also driven by the buoyant market and the prospect of strong investment returns.

“I find that property markets worldwide, including China, Bangkok, the US and Europe, are at best in a doldrum, and at worst crashing down after a decade of growth. But Phuket is a remarkable exception," said KP Ho, Founder of Banyan Group and the visionary hospitality pioneer who created Laguna Phuket.

Bang Tao Beach, on the central west coast of Phuket, remains the most desirable area, because it is generally regarded as Phuket’s most attractive beach with the best sunsets, as well as being close to the lively Cherngtalay area with its sophisticated restaurants and entertainment. So unsurprisingly, much of the new development is concentrated here.

But another reason why this area has become so popular and well-established as “the” desirable area to live is because of Laguna Phuket.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman Sea, on a 3km stretch of Bang Tao’s pristine beach, Laguna Phuket, developed by hospitality pioneers the Banyan Group has evolved over 35 years to become Asia’s leading integrated resort, home to seven world-class hotels, premium facilities as well as now some 3,000 branded residences, many on or close to the beach.

Spanning over 1,000 acres of lush parkland and located just a 30-minute drive from Phuket International Airport, Laguna Phuket has an award-winning 18-hole golf course, luxury spas, exceptional dining options, and countless activities to create unforgettable experiences. Its hotels and condos are set against picturesque lagoons and are interconnected by boats and shuttle buses.

As more and more people over time have flocked to Phuket not just for vacations but as a place to live, Laguna Phuket has evolved to become a unique international residential community, welcoming people from diverse backgrounds and nationalities, with nationals of some 70 different countries as its residents. It even has its own kindergarten, BDMS Wellness and medical clinics and an expansive private residents Beach Club coming up soon

And this community is still growing. Banyan Group expects to release another 1,000 to 2,000 residential units for sale over the next 3-4 years at Laguna Phuket and the neighbouring Laguna Lakelands, a pioneering eco-friendly residential community set in one square kilometre of lush tropical forests and lakes adjacent to Laguna Phuket, which was launched last year. Laguna Lakelands will eventually be Phuket’s largest dedicated residential community.

Not only does Laguna Phuket have some of the best beachfront land in Phuket on which to develop premium residences, it is also the only development that offers a complete community lifestyle. When you buy a residence at Laguna Phuket, you’re not just buying a condo, you also get the hospitality expertise of the Banyan Group to manage it for you and help with maintenance, insurance, and also with renting it out for you when you’re not using it.

Under a new programme called The Laguna Advantage these and other services are provided free for the first year to new buyers. Maintenance and concierge services are also available in multiple languages, making it incredibly easy for international residents who aren’t always in Phuket to seamlessly manage their homes – and their lives.

Banyan Group is also the biggest residential real estate developer on the island, and the only one listed on the Stock Exchanges of Thailand and Singapore. It is also the only developer with sufficient resources to offer buyers financing options which allows them to spread their purchase payments over five years. This helps give buyers comfort, especially when buying condos off plan.

While focusing exclusively on luxury homes, Laguna Phuket uniquely offers residential units that cater to many different budgets and tastes, from smaller one bedrooms through to family apartments all the way up to ultra-luxurious four or five bedroom beachfront penthouses and villas with private rooftop swimming pools.

In fact, Banyan Group is about to launch its latest state-of-the art Banyan Tree Oceanus beachfront branded residences at Laguna Phuket. These magnificent apartments, set right on the beach in a prime area of Bang Tao are fitted out with every conceivable luxury and expected to set new record prices for condos on the island.

Other recent launches at Laguna Phuket include Garrya Residences, new wellness concept beachfront homes which will be located at the Garrya Hotel Phuket. This will be Phuket’s newest beachfront resort when it opens. Another is Laguna Beach Residences Bayside, a new collection of spacious contemporary apartments and breathtaking penthouses with rooftop pools, linked by picturesque canals and footbridges.

Meanwhile after a near sell-out of the first phase of Lakeside Residences at Laguna Lakelands, Banyan Group has just launched Skypark Elara Residences, stunning nature-themed residences with beautiful rooftop pools and terraces overlooking the tranquil parks and lagoons.