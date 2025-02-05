Bangkok Cable bullish on tie-up with HiTHIUM

Mr Pongsapak (centre left) and Mr Wang shake hands during an MoU signing ceremony. Bangkok Cable plans to market battery energy storage systems in Thailand to solve problems caused by the unstable supply of renewable power.

Bangkok Cable Co, a local electrical wire and cable manufacturer, is preparing to embark on a new business aimed at solving the unstable supply of renewable power, having established a partnership with HiTHIUM, a Chinese manufacturer of battery energy storage systems.

A battery energy storage system (BESS) is a large, stationary rechargeable battery that serves as a backup power supply for households, businesses and the state grid.

A BESS is required to store electricity generated by the sun, wind or biomass which are intermittent sources of power as their production is dependent on weather conditions and the season.

The cooperation with HiTHIUM aligns with Bangkok Cable's vision of becoming an energy solutions provider, said Pongsapak Nakornsri, chief sales and marketing officer at Bangkok Cable.

"It marks our entry into the high-potential BESS market and we are confident our collaboration in BESS technologies will cater to the energy needs of the public and private sectors, as well as regional-scale projects," he said during a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding with HiTHIUM at the Chinese company's headquarters in Xiamen.

Bangkok Cable is piloting the use of a BESS to store solar energy at its factory in Chachoengsao, paving the way for providing power solutions in three key sectors -- utility grid, industry and commerce, and residences.

The company aims to participate in larger-scale regional initiatives such as the Asean Power Grid project in the future.

Though it is in the early stage of the market for BESSs in Thailand, it offers significant growth potential as BESSs play a crucial role in the transition to clean energy and optimising energy efficiency.

"The future of BESSs in Thailand looks promising, especially as the cost of technology decreases and market demand rises," said Mr Pongsapak.

The government's move to relax regulations in the installation of rooftop solar panels should stimulate demand for BESSs.

The use of hybrid energy solutions that combine solar panels, batteries and other components is a trend in leading markets worldwide, he said.

Sam Wang, sales director of HiTHIUM (Thailand), said he believes collaboration with Bangkok Cable would accelerate the development of energy storage products and solutions.