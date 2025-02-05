Minister set to meet key US officials

Listen to this article

Thailand's commerce minister plans to meet senior government officials and American company representatives during his US visit from Feb 4-8.

The focus of the meetings is exploring trade and investment opportunities for Thailand and mitigating trade barriers.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan is scheduled to participate in the National Prayer Breakfast 2025, a prominent annual event that draws high-profile leaders, including the US president.

He said this gathering will facilitate valuable networking opportunities and discussions on economic policies with influential US figures, including members of Congress, key cabinet members, private sector leaders and international participants.

Mr Pichai intends to hold discussions with US business leaders, including those from the US Chamber of Commerce, the US-Asean Business Council and major corporations such as Google.

The discussions will focus on broadening markets for Thai exports, encouraging US investments in Thailand and tackling trade obstacles between the two nations, he said.

Mr Pichai said he plans to showcase Thailand's favourable economic climate, as demonstrated by the investment promotion tally last year of 1.13 trillion baht, marking the highest level in a decade.

Export value increased 5.4% year-on-year, surpassing 10.5 trillion baht, setting a new record.

He emphasised the ministry's dedication to assisting Thai businesses of all sizes in expanding into international markets, while ensuring steady and sustainable growth in trade and investment with the US.

In 2024, the US was Thailand's second-largest trading partner, with total trade value exceeding US$74.5 billion.

The US continues to be Thailand's top export market, contributing $55 billion in exports, including computers, rubber goods, gems, automobiles and air conditioning units.

Imports from the US amounted to $19.5 billion, with major imports crude oil, machinery and chemicals.

Thailand had a trade surplus of $35.4 billion with the US.