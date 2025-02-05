Crackdown on imported SIM card operating boxes

The NBTC is drafting rules to govern the import of SIM card operating boxes.

The Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is drafting rules to govern the import of SIM card operating boxes in an effort to suppress cybercrime and fraudulent call centres.

The import of these devices, whether in part or in whole, will require declared documentation and approval from the NBTC office, according to Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary-general of the regulator.

Currently the boxes can be imported without applying for the NBTC's permission. The boxes are used to provide call centre services for enterprises.

Mr Trairat said the rules will be attached to the amended draft of the emergency decree to combat technology crime.

The government recently endorsed this draft to hold banks, phone operators and social media owners responsible for damage from call centre scams if they are found negligent or reckless.

The amendment will penalise financial institutions, telecom and social media firms if it is found that financial damage to the public resulted from their failure to comply with anti-scam measures.

The amendment also requires telecom operators and the NBTC to suspend SIM cards suspected to have been used by scammers.

In addition, the penalty for revealing personal data without consent has been increased to a maximum of 5 million baht and/or five years in prison, from 1 million baht and one year in prison.

Thai bank customers lost more than 60 billion baht to online financial scams in the past two years alone, according to the Bank of Thailand. They are losing an estimated 60-70 million baht a day to cybercrimes of various forms, government spokesman Jirayu Huangsub said earlier.

WORKING WITH CUSTOMS

Mr Trairat said the NBTC will also work more closely with the Customs Department to inspect the import of such SIM card box equipment.

These devices can currently be imported as separate parts to be assembled in Thailand, or as complete sets.

He said the NBTC will provide details of all parts of the devices to customs officials, so that they will be able to thoroughly inspect the import of goods and find the devices as another way to manage and prevent online fraud.

In a related matter, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) is setting up an international coordination centre so officers can collaborate with embassies to prevent foreign nationals from joining scam gangs in Myanmar.

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, the RTP inspector-general, said the centre will enable collaboration between Thai police and embassies in tackling call centre scams, particularly in Mae Sot district of Tak, which has become a major transit route for people joining illicit operations in Myawaddy, Myanmar.