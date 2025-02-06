TCP Group Honours King, Celebrates 50 Years of Sino-Thai Ties

On the auspicious occasion of the 72nd birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua (King Rama X) on 28 July 2024, TCP Group, the renowned manufacturer and distributor of Krating Daeng, Red Bull, and Sponsor, proudly participated in the inauguration of the 72nd Birthday Commemorative Arch as a member of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand.

This grand initiative features two majestic arches—"Vajirasathit 72 Phansa" and "Vajirathamrong 72 Phansa"—constructed to commemorate this significant milestone, while also marking the forthcoming 50th anniversary of Sino-Thai diplomatic relations in 2025. As a gesture of goodwill, the Chinese government has presented a set of exquisite Han Baiyu marble sculptures, which have been enshrined at the base of both arches, symbolising prosperity and the enduring strength of Sino-Thai relations. These monumental structures now grace Charoen Krung-Yaowarat Road, the heart of Bangkok’s Thai-Chinese community.

Royal Reception and Distinguished Guests

The inauguration was marked by a royal audience with Their Majesties the King and Queen, attended by prominent figures, including Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, H.E. Mr. Han Zhiqiang, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Thailand, and a distinguished delegation from various sectors.

Among them was Mr. Saravoot Yoovidhya, Chief Executive Officer of TCP Group, who expressed his honour in being part of this momentous occasion. Other key attendees included:

Khunying Natthika Wattanavekin Angubolkul, President of the Federation of Business and Professional Women's Associations of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of H.M. The Queen, and Chairperson of the 72nd Birthday Commemorative Arch Committee.

Mr. Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand.

Mr. Narongsak Phutthaprommongkhon, President of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

(Left to Righ): Mr. Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, Mr. Saravoot Yoovidhya, Chief Executive Officer, TCP Group, Mr. Kalin

A Testament to Thai-Chinese Relations

Mr. Saravoot Yoovidhya reaffirmed TCP Group’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, stating:

“TCP Group is honoured to contribute to this historic initiative, which reflects the loyalty and devotion of the Thai people while celebrating five decades of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China. This support underscores our commitment to fostering sustainable economic, trade, and cultural ties between our nations.”

With a 30-year presence in China, TCP Group has emerged as a key player in the global Food & Beverage industry. The energy drink market in China is currently valued at approximately THB 300 billion, with Red Bull® Vitamin Flavored Drink, Red Bull® Vitamin Taurine Drink, and Red Bull® Vitamin Energy Drink among the leading products. These beverages cater to China’s health-conscious younger generation, embracing the concept of “0 Sugar and No Burden.”

To further strengthen its footprint, TCP Group is set to open its third manufacturing facility in Guangxi in early 2025, a THB 6.5 billion investment poised to enhance production and market penetration.

Symbolic Architecture and Sino-Thai Cultural Exchange

The 72nd Birthday Commemorative Arch stands as a symbol of unity, adorned with cultural and diplomatic significance. It consists of two primary elements:

Vajirasathit 72 Phansa at Damrong Sathit Bridge, featuring a dragon head, representing longevity and prosperity.

Vajirathamrong 72 Phansa at Mo Mi Intersection, featuring a five-clawed dragon, signifying Thailand's heartfelt tribute to His Majesty the King.

Additionally, the Chinese Embassy in Thailand has contributed three Han Baiyu marble sculptures, made from the same rare white jade marble used in Chinese imperial palaces. These include:

An elephant (symbolising Thailand). A lion (symbolising China). A ceremonial drum, representing honor and renown that echoes far and wide.

These three sculptures, enshrined at the base of the commemorative arch, serve as enduring symbols of prosperity and the deep, unwavering Sino-Thai bonds.