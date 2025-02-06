OR preps for suspension of oil exports to Myanmar

An aerial view of the second Thai-Myanmar FriendshipBridge across the Moei River between Tak's Mae Sot district and Myawaddy town in Myanmar. (Photo: Transport Ministry)

SET-listed PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR), Thailand's largest oil trader by volume, is preparing for the suspension of refined oil exports to Myanmar in line with the government's policy to deal with criminal gangs allegedly active in the neighbouring country.

OR is ready to comply with the government's crackdown and is waiting for an official order prohibiting oil exports through five border checkpoints from the National Security Council (NSC), said Racha Uthaichan, OR's executive vice-president for international business.

The NSC resolved on Feb 4 to approve an additional measure to help tackle the crime problem by working with businesses to halt oil exports and telecommunication services to areas under suspicion, according to media reports.

OR exports 15-20 million litres of gasoline and diesel per month to Myanmar.

The company's customers resell refined oil to petrol stations in Myawaddy, Tachileik, Myeik and Kawthoung.

The company exports oil via a border checkpoint near the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Tak's Mae Sot district.

Before the NSC approved the resolution, trucks carrying oil supplies had already departed an oil depot and were heading for the bridge, said Mr Racha.

The trucks are currently unable to pass the checkpoint in Mae Sot district, he said.

"We are monitoring the situation. If the trucks cannot leave the checkpoint, we have to immediately inform our customers," said Mr Racha.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said earlier the government would slash electricity supplies by 50% to areas in Myanmar that are suspected of being used by criminal syndicates to run their operations.

The move followed a meeting on Feb 3 between the NSC and officials from the Interior Ministry and Provincial Electricity Authority on the plan to reduce electricity supplies to areas which have been linked to illegal activities.

According to Mr Phumtham, the Foreign Affairs Ministry will inform Myanmar about the decision, which is expected to affect several towns in Myanmar along the border with Thailand, such as Shwe Kokko in Myawaddy opposite Mae Sot district.

The areas are believed to be hosting online scam syndicates.