Task force to scrutinise imported goods

Listen to this article

The Customs Department displays several of the goods seized for tax evasion during the first four months of fiscal 2025.

The Customs Department has set up a special task force to inspect the standards of imported goods to prevent substandard items from flooding the local market, especially those from China.

According to Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, the department will collaborate with relevant agencies responsible for product standards, such as the Thai Industrial Standards Institute and the Food and Drug Administration, to inspect the quality of imported goods. Inspections are to be conducted at storage warehouses.

The cabinet previously approved the classification of three imported electrical appliances as controlled products under the Industry Ministry: deep fryers, microwave ovens, and electric hair straighteners/curlers.

The measure aims to protect public safety, as these appliances are widely used in daily life, he said.

The department also reported the seizure of tax-evading goods in the first four months of fiscal 2025, estimated to be worth more than 780 million baht. Seized items included 17.4 million single imported cigarettes valued at 90.3 million baht; 234 batches of e-cigarettes valued at 29 million baht; 361 batches of cannabis flower buds valued at 24.8 million baht; 367 tonnes of plastic scrap; and 256 tonnes of electronic waste.

According to Mr Julapun, the Customs Department is unable to scan 100% of shipping containers due to limited equipment. The department's initial inspection method is based on the risk profiles of importers.

If an importer is identified as high risk for potential tax evasion, 100% of their containers would be scanned, he said.

In the future, as more inspection equipment becomes available, the coverage of container inspections is expected to increase, said Mr Julapun.

Regarding the collection of value-added tax (VAT) on low-value imported goods, which were previously exempt from VAT, the department collects roughly 220 million baht per month, he said.