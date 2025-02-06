GH Bank offers mortgages for LGBTQ+ couples

The Government Housing (GH) Bank, a state financial institution specialising in mortgages, is committed to supporting the government's policy on gender equality, launching a loan programme tailored for LGBTQ+ couples.

According to GH Bank president Kamonpop Veerapala, with the marriage equality law coming into effect on Jan 23, individuals of all gender identities now have the right to register their marriage equally under the law.

To celebrate the month of love, he said GH Bank aims to support LGBTQ+ couples in achieving housing stability by allowing them to apply for joint loans across all GH Bank mortgage products. This applies to both salaried employees and self-employed individuals.

LGBTQ+ couples can also apply for a loan under the "GHB Home for You 2025" programme, which offers competitive interest rates.

For salaried employees whose companies have a payroll deduction loan programme with GH Bank (a welfare loan), the interest rate is 2.30% per year for the first year and an average of 2.90% for the first three years.

For both company employees and self-employed individuals under the same programme, the first-year interest rate is 3.50% per year, with an average rate of 4.10% over the first three years.

Mr Kamonpop said as a state-owned financial institution with the mission "Helping Thai People Own Homes", GH Bank is committed to supporting all forms of love by providing LGBTQ+ couples with housing stability.

LGBTQ+ couples, whether salaried employees or self-employed individuals, can apply for joint home loans for any GH Bank mortgage product with no minimum income requirement.

The primary and co-borrowers must co-own the property, and applicants must be between 20 and 70 years old.

For example, a 1-million-baht loan would result in monthly instalments of just 3,200 baht, he said.

GH Bank's low-interest loan programme is open for applications from now until March 31, with approval and contract signing required by April 30.