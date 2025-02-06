Engineering tops Thai job-search list

Rising demand also seen for foreign language skills, according to Jobsdb

Engineering was the most-searched job term in Thailand in 2024, based on online searches using Jobsdb by SEEK, reflecting the profession's emergence as a top career path, supported by the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

The next four most-searched terms (in order) were Administration, Accounting, Marketing and Human Resources, said Jobsdb.

The findings underscore the continued relevance of engineering and administrative careers, said the company, which also noted the growing significance of proficiency in a foreign language in a globalised workforce.

Engineering is gaining momentum from the Thai government's drive to develop the workforce to meet future industry demands. In June 2024, the government set a target of creating 280,000 jobs across high-tech sectors over the next five years, focusing on semiconductors, electric vehicles and AI.

"This government initiative could be a contributing factor to the high volume of searches for engineering careers, reflecting the sustained importance and relevance of this profession in the labour market," said Jobsdb.

Aside from the top five search terms, another standout trend from 2024 was the significant interest in job searches related to foreign language skills. English remained at the forefront, accounting for 47% of language-related searches, and emphasising its status as a global lingua franca across industries in today's interconnected market.

Mandarin Chinese saw a significant increase, accounting for 33% of all language-related searches in 2024. The interest in Mandarin proficiency is not limited to the business sector, but extends to education, additional language learning, and plays a crucial role in international trade.

Japanese ranked third, representing 19% of searches. Its popularity aligns with the Japanese-owned technology and manufacturing companies that are still prevalent in Thailand.

This trend indicates that a significant number of jobseekers are placing greater importance on utilising second-language skills to enhance their opportunities in the labour market and access roles that specifically require linguistic capabilities.

For employers, understanding and responding to this need can help attract high-quality candidates and effectively enhance the potential of organisations with cultural and linguistic diversity, said Jobsdb.

The search data is also a valuable tool for employers when crafting job postings that attract the right candidates. Highlighting specialised skills, such as emphasising professional expertise or specifying the desired foreign language proficiency, can help ensure employers receive applications that better match their needs.

Likewise, jobseekers can use this information to update their résumés by clearly showcasing essential skills, including language abilities, to improve their chances of securing a job.

In a related development, Jobsdb by SEEK has launched a Talent Attraction Lab, an intuitive and comprehensive online portal designed to deliver in-depth insights accessible directly through its website.

The platform is designed to help employers across eight Asia-Pacific countries, including Thailand, to better understand the needs of job seekers and effectively align their hiring strategies to meet market demands.

Talent Attraction Lab provides employers with insights into the key drivers influencing job seekers and the motivations behind their decisions, enabling the development of more precise and impactful hiring strategies, the company said.