Foreign attachés tour Thai army headquarters

Foreign military attachés are taken on a tour of the 2nd Army Region headquarters in Nakhon Ratchasima on Thursday.

Foreign military attachés were taken on a tour of the 2nd Army Region headquarters in Nakhon Ratchasima on Thursday, according to the Royal Thai Army’s (RTA) Directorate of Intelligence (DoI).

DoI chief Lt Gen Kamchai Wongsiri and commander of the 2nd Army Region, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, led 40 attachés from 19 countries and their family members on a tour of the army base.

The visitors were briefed about the province's administrative management by governor Chaiwat Cheunkosum.

The attachés were also briefed on the RTA's roles in maintaining national security, internal surveillance and mitigation of public emergencies. They also took part in a Q&A session on the RTA's missions and responsibilities.

The group then visited the 23rd Infantry Regiment at Surathampitak Military Camp, where they were treated to an exhibition on Thailand's military history and a demonstration of the army's tactical capabilities.

Their family members were taken to the SUPPORT Arts and Crafts International Centre's branch, which showcases locally made handicrafts.

Lt Gen Kamchai said the visit was intended to strengthen military cooperation between Thailand and its partners.

The visit served as a platform to exchange know-how on national security while helping to expand the country's military network, which led to joint training sessions and assistance, he said.

"The visit presented RTA with the opportunity to demonstrate its military capability, efficiency, and how it can contribute to the region’s security," said Lt Gen Kamchai.