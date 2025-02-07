London properties still luring Thai investors

London properties will continue to attract Thai investors because of the weak pound and attractive rental yields, with sales this year expected to grow by 30% for the third consecutive year, according to Thai property agent LDN Lux Livings.

Managing director Nachanok Panyahitanon said sales of London properties through both the company and herself soared by 30% in 2023, following an average gain of 10-15% per year from 2015 to 2022.

"That momentum continued last year with 30% sales growth, and we expect to maintain that level in 2025. Key drivers are a weaker pound and a booming residential rental market in London," she said.

The property market in London is expected to continue expanding this year, with property prices rising 2-4% if the UK economy recovers and the Bank of England lowers interest rates, according to UK-based property agent Fine & Country.

Housing affordability in London remains constrained due to rising costs and higher mortgage rates, leading to rental demand outpacing property supply.

"Rental yield per year is 2-3%, but rental rates have grown 10-12% per year," said Mrs Nachanok. "There's always a waiting list of tenants, while Thai condos often experience a waiting period before securing new tenants."

She gave an example of a two-bedroom unit managed for a Thai client, which was rented out for £2,500 [104,974 baht] per month in 2019, rising to £3,000 in 2020, £4,200 in 2021, and £5,200 last year.

"Studios and one-bedroom units are in high demand, especially among students, with waiting lists of up to 12 people for a single unit," she said. "In prime central London, the occupancy rate exceeds 90%."

The company introduced Trillium today, a new condo project in London W2, Zone 1, developed by UK property developer Berkeley Group Holdings. The project has 149 units, with sizes starting from 40 square metres and prices starting from 28.6 million baht.

Of the 100 potential customers invited to the sales event, the company aims to sell 30 units as the number of Thai investors looking for London properties continues to rise. The proportion of Thai investors is expected to surpass end-user buyers this year, after remaining evenly split in previous years, said Mrs Nachanok.