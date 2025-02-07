SJWD lands B1.85bn logistics deal

Mr Bunn (center right) and Waraseth Tantisiriwat (center left), managing director of B.Grimm Carrier (Thailand), attend the recent contract signing ceremony.

SCGJWD Logistics Plc (SJWD) and group companies have secured a contract worth 1.85 billion baht to provide warehouse and logistics solutions to B.Grimm Carrier (Thailand) Co Ltd and Carrier (Thailand) Co Ltd, the manufacturers and distributors of Carrier and Toshiba air conditioners.

Bunn Kasemsup, co-chief executive of SJWD, said the goal is to establish new warehouses closer to its factory in Bangkadi Industrial Park to enhance logistics management efficiency.

Under the deal, SJWD provides management services for temporary warehousing, including the design and management of a new warehouse, as well as a transport service for air conditioner units and spare parts to Carrier dealers and customers across Thailand.

He said the company also offers a fulfilment service, ensuring products ordered through online platforms such as TikTok, NocNoc, Shopee and Lazada are delivered efficiently.

The project is valued at more than 1.5 billion baht with a contract duration of six years and 10 months, said Mr Bunn.

Revenue from temporary warehouse management and product transport began in November last year.

In addition, he said Alpha Industrial Solutions Co Ltd, a joint venture between SJWD and Origin Property Plc, is constructing a new built-to-suit warehouse to rent to customers.

This project is worth more than 350 million baht with a six-year contract term.

The new facility spans more than 28,000 square metres and is projected to be completed and operational this October, said Mr Bunn.

Charvanin Bunditkitsada, co-chief executive of SJWD, said the company also offers additional logistics solutions to B.Grimm Carrier (Thailand) and Carrier (Thailand), including the transport of air conditioner units manufactured overseas to Thailand, cross-border transport services, the management of customs procedures and other services.