Meta rolls out new AI-driven ad tools

Meta continues to see strong advertiser demand for its AI powered tools, according to Ms Mendelsohn.

Meta is introducing new ad tools driven by artificial intelligence (AI) to serve strong demand.

The company is also investing in AI data centres to better compete in the segment.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to spend up to US$65 billion this year to expand the company's AI infrastructure.

"We believe AI has the potential to revolutionise the way businesses approach advertising. With these new tools, we're making it possible for more advertisers to access and test the benefits of AI-driven optimisation and personalised guidance," Nicola Mendelsohn, Meta's head of global business, said during a press call during a recent visit to the company's regional headquarters in Singapore.

"AI is at the heart of everything we do, and we continue to see strong advertiser demand for our AI-powered tools."

A Meta study last year found its AI ad tools drove more than four times the return on ad spend in Asia-Pacific, and most of its advertisers are using an AI-powered tool.

She said Meta is committed to brand safety, recently rolling out new brand safety controls for advertisers to increase confidence in where ads appear.

"We're testing third-party block lists with Meta business partners that will give businesses even more control over whether ads appear on Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels," said Ms Mendelsohn.

In addition, the company is rolling out several new tools to enhance the ad creation process for clients.

Meta's "Opportunity Score" is a new tool to help advertisers improve performance by providing personalised, actionable recommendations based on their campaigns.

The company reported at the end of 2024 that 3.3 billion people used at least one of its apps every day, and daily active users continue to grow across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp year-over-year.

Meta's Threads app is growing, surpassing 320 million monthly active users and could reach 1 billion people in a few years, she said.

Generative AI (GenAI) is another area where Meta is seeing strong momentum, particularly in the context of ad creative tools.

These tools help advertisers create variations of their ads more quickly, allowing them to achieve better results with less time and fewer resources.

Meta reported more than 4 million advertisers are using at least one of its GenAI ad creative tools, up significantly from 1 million six months ago.

In Asia-Pacific, Meta reported 30% of its largest clients are adopting these tools.

Ms Mendelsohn said Meta is committed to driving growth and innovation in Southeast Asia through the power of AI.

"Our focus is on delivering AI-driven advertising tools such as Advantage+ and GenAI advertising tools that can help businesses thrive in the region."

Ime Archibong, vice-president of Messenger, previously said Meta Messenger continues to lead the industry in both utility and expression.

Messenger has more than 56 million monthly active users in Thailand, over 30% of which are young adults.

On a daily basis, users in Thailand collectively send well over 1 billion messages and spend more than 1 billion minutes on calls across Facebook and Messenger.